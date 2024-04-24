Announcing the 2024 Class of Rising Stars!

HousingWire is excited to announce this year’s Rising Stars, representing the next generation of leaders in mortgage and real estate. This year 80 honorees were selected.
The Rising Stars award recognizes the emerging leaders in the industry who have demonstrated rapid career growth and an ability to lead, achieving remarkable milestones all before the age of 40. Rising Stars have impressive professional momentum, and are building reputations for driving growth and change while making those around them better.
Take a look below to see this year’s list of honorees. Congratulations to the 2024 Rising Stars!
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|A.T. Almeida
|Realtor- Team Leader
|The American Dream Group Coldwell Banker
|Abhishek Shende
|Senior Principal Software Engineer
|Zillow Group
|Adi Pavlovic
|CEO
|Newzip
|Alnur Kassim-Lakha
|Director
|Mile Rock Capital
|Amy Macken
|Senior Vice President, Due Diligence Operations
|Consolidated Analytics
|Anaid Chacón
|Senior Vice President of Product
|Argyle Mortgage
|Arkadiusz Halaj
|Director IT and Emerging Technologies
|Realty ONE Group
|Becky Perrine
|Director, Data Products and AI Applications
|BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies
|Blaine Welgraven
|Vice President of Operations
|Earnnest
|Brando Tessar
|Vice President, Sales
|CV3 Financial Services
|Brennan O'Connell
|Director of Data Solutions
|Optimal Blue
|Brent Watson
|Director, Product Management
|Common Securitization Solutions
|Brian Hawkins
|Real estate Broker
|The Agency Seattle
|Brian Sandrib
|Vice President, Account Management
|ATTOM
|Bryan Traeger
|Managing Director of Corporate Development
|Maxwell
|Caitlin McCrory
|Vice President, Industry Relations
|Anywhere
|Carl Wooloff
|Vice President, Go-to-Market
|Loan Vision
|Colleen Stright
|Vice President of Centralized Purchase Services
|Radian Settlement Services
|Dan McAlister
|Vice President of Product Management
|Clear Capital
|Dan Vasquez
|AI Strategy Leader
|Rocket Mortgage
|Darby Campbell
|Head of Product
|Sagent Mortgage
|Dominique Rogers
|Associate Vice President, Real Estate Operations
|Xome
|Donna Zhao
|Senior Leader, Product Management
|CoreLogic
|Heather McLaughlin
|Vice President, Product Management
|Opteon
|Helen Ghebremichael
|Director of Treasury and FP&A
|NRL Mortgage Mortgage
|Jake Hamilton
|Senior Vice President of Strategy
|Lone Wolf
|James Grout
|Senior Vice President, Finance
|Offerpad
|Jenna Rozenblat
|Chief Operating Officer
|The Real Brokerage
|Jennifer Edwards
|Senior Vice President, Accounting Systems
|loanDepot
|Jensen Szakaly
|Managing Director, Mortgage Fulfillment
|PENNYMAC
|Jeremy Green
|National Association of REALTORS
|Policy Representative, Federal Housing
|Jillian Downing
|Vice President, Product
|Solidifi Mortgage
|Jillian Young
|President
|Premiere Plus Realty
|Jocelyn Vas
|Realtor | Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales
|RLAH Real Estate | Final Offer
|Jonathan Chao
|Co-founder and Chief Product Officer
|Haven Servicing
|Joseph Krall
|Principal Software Engineer
|Cloudvirga
|Josh Woodward
|Chief Financial Officer
|Lima One Capital
|Julie Raisch
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Newrez
|Kevin McCarthy
|CEO
|Real Geeks
|Kristin Aerts
|Vice President, Head of Anywhere Leads
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Kyle Schoenmaker
|Divisional Vice President, Partner Development Manager
|Rocket Mortgage
|Kyle Koller
|Branch Manager
|UMortgage
|Kyle Risko
|Senior Director, Portfolio Asset Manager
|Auction.com
|Lauren Bowen
|Chief Operating Officer
|Robert Slack
|Leann Ardoyno
|Branch Manager
|PrimeLending Mortgage
|Leslie Black
|Producing Branch Manager
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Lola Akibola
|Senior Vice President, Treasurer
|Mr. Cooper
|Mansoor Bahramand
|Chief Technology Officer
|Revive Real Estate
|Maria Barrios
|Executive Director of Operations and CFO
|The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)
|Mark McDonough
|Owner and CEO
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans
|McKenna McCormick
|Vice President of Strategic Sales
|The CE Shop
|Melissa Wooldridge
|Vice President of Processing
|Anchor Loans Mortgage
|Michael Kowaleski
|Vice President of Data Engineering & Project Management
|InterLinc Mortgage
|Michael Brucato
|Chief Operating Officer
|Mortgage Champions
|Mitch Hartshorne
|Manager of Risk Management, Capital Markets
|Supreme Lending
|Monica Raciti
|Head of Operations and Partnerships
|Vesta
|Nick Boniakowski
|Head of Agent Partnerships
|Opendoor
|Nicolas Gaudino
|Vice President, UWM Sales
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Nuria Rivera
|2023 National President, CEO
|NAHREP, Novation Title Insurance Agency
|Olivia Mariani
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Curbio
|Peter Kuruc
|American Financial Resources
|American Financial Resources
|Prachi Gadiya
|Vice President, Solutions Engineer
|FirstClose
|Ryan Clay
|Vice President, Loan Servicing
|Movement Mortgage
|Ryan Kaufman
|IT Manager, Integrations
|Informative Research
|Samantha Shelton
|Broker Owner/Loan Originator
|Align Lending
|Sarah Hellman
|Senior Trading Team Manager, Client Success Group
|Mortgage Capital Trading
|Sean Soderstrom
|Co-founder & CEO
|Courted
|Shane Miller
|CEO and Co-founder
|New Story Lending
|Sydney Barber
|Head of Product
|Floify
|Tatyana Krol
|Senior Director, Chief of Staff to Head of Single-Family Acquisitions
|Freddie Mac
|Taylor Somera
|Director, ONE Marketplace
|Realty ONE Group
|Tomer Dorfan
|Vice President of Revenue
|Endpoint
|Tra'Vell Brown
|Senior Vice President, Loss Mitigation
|LoanCare
|Tyler Lewris
|Principal Data Scientist
|Polly
|Tyler Doolittle
|Lead Data Visualization Engineer
|LERETA
|Vincent Socci
|Co-President and COO
|William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
|Wayne Stanley
|President and CEO
|Bowe Digital
|William Loser
|Senior Vice President of Accounting, Controller
|Guaranteed Rate
|Xander Snyder
|Senior Commercial Real Estate Economist
|First American Financial Corporation
|Ying Wang
|Director of Product Design and Development
|ServiceLink