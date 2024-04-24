How the GSEs view collateral risk — and how lenders should be adjusting
Announcing the 2024 Class of Rising Stars!
AI accelerates lending. For real
Damian Eales on recent commission lawsuits and the role of buyer agents
MortgageReal Estate

Announcing the 2024 Class of Rising Stars!

In its 10th year, the Rising Stars award recognizes standout professionals in housing who are 40 and under

1200x630_rising_stars_mosaic-updated

HousingWire is excited to announce this year’s Rising Stars, representing the next generation of leaders in mortgage and real estate. This year 80 honorees were selected.

The Rising Stars award recognizes the emerging leaders in the industry who have demonstrated rapid career growth and an ability to lead, achieving remarkable milestones all before the age of 40. Rising Stars have impressive professional momentum, and are building reputations for driving growth and change while making those around them better.

Take a look below to see this year’s list of honorees. Congratulations to the 2024 Rising Stars!

Name Job Title Company Name
A.T. Almeida Realtor- Team Leader The American Dream Group Coldwell Banker
Abhishek Shende Senior Principal Software Engineer Zillow Group
Adi Pavlovic CEO Newzip
Alnur Kassim-Lakha Director Mile Rock Capital
Amy Macken Senior Vice President, Due Diligence Operations Consolidated Analytics
Anaid Chacón Senior Vice President of Product Argyle Mortgage
Arkadiusz Halaj Director IT and Emerging Technologies Realty ONE Group
Becky Perrine Director, Data Products and AI Applications BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies
Blaine Welgraven Vice President of Operations Earnnest
Brando Tessar Vice President, Sales CV3 Financial Services
Brennan O'Connell Director of Data Solutions Optimal Blue
Brent Watson Director, Product Management Common Securitization Solutions
Brian Hawkins Real estate Broker The Agency Seattle
Brian Sandrib Vice President, Account Management ATTOM
Bryan Traeger Managing Director of Corporate Development Maxwell
Caitlin McCrory Vice President, Industry Relations Anywhere
Carl Wooloff Vice President, Go-to-Market Loan Vision
Colleen Stright Vice President of Centralized Purchase Services Radian Settlement Services
Dan McAlister Vice President of Product Management Clear Capital
Dan Vasquez AI Strategy Leader Rocket Mortgage
Darby Campbell Head of Product Sagent Mortgage
Dominique Rogers Associate Vice President, Real Estate Operations Xome
Donna Zhao Senior Leader, Product Management CoreLogic
Heather McLaughlin Vice President, Product Management Opteon
Helen Ghebremichael Director of Treasury and FP&A NRL Mortgage Mortgage
Jake Hamilton Senior Vice President of Strategy Lone Wolf
James Grout Senior Vice President, Finance Offerpad
Jenna Rozenblat Chief Operating Officer The Real Brokerage
Jennifer Edwards Senior Vice President, Accounting Systems loanDepot
Jensen Szakaly Managing Director, Mortgage Fulfillment PENNYMAC
Jeremy Green National Association of REALTORS Policy Representative, Federal Housing
Jillian Downing Vice President, Product Solidifi Mortgage
Jillian Young President Premiere Plus Realty
Jocelyn Vas Realtor | Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales RLAH Real Estate | Final Offer
Jonathan Chao Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Haven Servicing
Joseph Krall Principal Software Engineer Cloudvirga
Josh Woodward Chief Financial Officer Lima One Capital
Julie Raisch Chief Strategy Officer Newrez
Kevin McCarthy CEO Real Geeks
Kristin Aerts Vice President, Head of Anywhere Leads Anywhere Real Estate
Kyle Schoenmaker Divisional Vice President, Partner Development Manager Rocket Mortgage
Kyle Koller Branch Manager UMortgage
Kyle Risko Senior Director, Portfolio Asset Manager Auction.com
Lauren Bowen Chief Operating Officer Robert Slack
Leann Ardoyno Branch Manager PrimeLending Mortgage
Leslie Black Producing Branch Manager Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Lola Akibola Senior Vice President, Treasurer Mr. Cooper
Mansoor Bahramand Chief Technology Officer Revive Real Estate
Maria Barrios Executive Director of Operations and CFO The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)
Mark McDonough Owner and CEO Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans
McKenna McCormick Vice President of Strategic Sales The CE Shop
Melissa Wooldridge Vice President of Processing Anchor Loans Mortgage
Michael Kowaleski Vice President of Data Engineering & Project Management InterLinc Mortgage
Michael Brucato Chief Operating Officer Mortgage Champions
Mitch Hartshorne Manager of Risk Management, Capital Markets Supreme Lending
Monica Raciti Head of Operations and Partnerships Vesta
Nick Boniakowski Head of Agent Partnerships Opendoor
Nicolas Gaudino Vice President, UWM Sales United Wholesale Mortgage
Nuria Rivera 2023 National President, CEO NAHREP, Novation Title Insurance Agency
Olivia Mariani Chief Marketing Officer Curbio
Peter Kuruc American Financial Resources American Financial Resources
Prachi Gadiya Vice President, Solutions Engineer FirstClose
Ryan Clay Vice President, Loan Servicing Movement Mortgage
Ryan Kaufman IT Manager, Integrations Informative Research
Samantha Shelton Broker Owner/Loan Originator Align Lending
Sarah Hellman Senior Trading Team Manager, Client Success Group Mortgage Capital Trading
Sean Soderstrom Co-founder & CEO Courted
Shane Miller CEO and Co-founder New Story Lending
Sydney Barber Head of Product Floify
Tatyana Krol Senior Director, Chief of Staff to Head of Single-Family Acquisitions Freddie Mac
Taylor Somera Director, ONE Marketplace Realty ONE Group
Tomer Dorfan Vice President of Revenue Endpoint
Tra'Vell Brown Senior Vice President, Loss Mitigation LoanCare
Tyler Lewris Principal Data Scientist Polly
Tyler Doolittle Lead Data Visualization Engineer LERETA
Vincent Socci Co-President and COO William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
Wayne Stanley President and CEO Bowe Digital
William Loser Senior Vice President of Accounting, Controller Guaranteed Rate
Xander Snyder Senior Commercial Real Estate Economist First American Financial Corporation
Ying Wang Director of Product Design and Development ServiceLink
More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Property Stock Market, Property Market
Side’s Hilary Saunders discusses the evolution of brokerage models 

The Gathering: Consumers have become more educated about real estate transactions and brokerages are having to adapt their models

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please