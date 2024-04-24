Announcing the 2024 Class of Rising Stars!

HousingWire is excited to announce this year’s Rising Stars, representing the next generation of leaders in mortgage and real estate. This year 80 honorees were selected.

The Rising Stars award recognizes the emerging leaders in the industry who have demonstrated rapid career growth and an ability to lead, achieving remarkable milestones all before the age of 40. Rising Stars have impressive professional momentum, and are building reputations for driving growth and change while making those around them better.

Take a look below to see this year’s list of honorees. Congratulations to the 2024 Rising Stars!