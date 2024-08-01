Announcing the 2024 HousingWire Insiders!

HousingWire is proud to announce the 2024 list of Insiders, recognizing 70 exceptional operational leaders who are instrumental in driving the success of their companies and the broader housing industry.
Now in its 9th year, the HousingWire Insiders award honors the operations professionals whose dedication, innovation, and expertise have a profound impact on their organizations. These individuals are the unsung heroes who tackle the most critical and challenging projects, ensuring that their organizations thrive in an ever-evolving market.
The value these honorees bring to the mortgage and real estate sectors cannot be overstated. From streamlining operations and improving user experiences to identifying market opportunities and implementing cutting-edge technologies, the 2024 HousingWire Insiders are propelling their organizations toward sustained growth and excellence. Their hard work and contributions are essential in shaping the future of housing, making this award a vital recognition of their efforts and achievements.
Take a look below at the list of this year’s honorees. Congratulations to the 2024 Insiders!
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Viviana Abarca
|Managing Director, Mortgage Lending Operations
|loanDepot
|Heather Adams
|VP of Buyer Experience at Xome
|Xome
|Peter Alvarez
|Chief Operations Officer
|The Money Store
|Anu Angarai
|Director of Engineering
|Optimal Blue
|Greg Bernstein
|Executive Vice President of Business Excellence
|Opteon
|Allen Beydoun
|EVP, UWM Sales
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Jim Black
|CEO
|Revest Homes
|Dart Budz
|Chief Financial Officer
|Newrez
|John Cady
|President
|Citywide Home Mortgage
|Nicole Clark
|Senior Director, Notary Success
|Proof
|Jonna Critchley
|Senior Program Manager
|MISMO
|Rachel Crooks
|Customer Success Engagement Consultant
|Sagent
|Karleen Desai
|Vice President, Project Management
|LERETA
|Brandon Dickson
|Vice President of Solutions
|Opus Capital Markets Consultants
|Ryan Evenson
|Regional Operations Manager and Producing Branch Manager
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Mike Farah
|Director of Sales Operations
|UMortgage
|Kathi Feczko
|VP, Head of Customer Experience
|CoreLogic
|Alexander Foster
|Director of Loan Operations
|Arixa Capital
|Jeremy Foster
|Founder & Chairman
|Calque
|Debbie Freer
|Director
|Bright MLS
|Nickolas Friedman
|Vice President of Growth
|HomeLight
|Joshua Fuchs
|SVP, Valuation & Construction Management
|CV3 Financial Services
|David Fulford
|Chief Client Officer
|Gateless
|Penny Gonzalez
|Vice President of Business Process
|Informative Research
|Daniel Gotay
|SVP, Capital Markets | Treasury
|Asset Based Lending
|Neha Gupta
|Director of Customer Success
|Tavant
|Rowdy Harris
|Principal Customer Success Manager, Mortgage
|Argyle
|Bill Hitchcock III
|Senior Vice President of Business Development
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
|Julia Hoffman
|VP, Technology Product Manager
|PrimeLending
|Candice Jones
|Vice President, Technology Management
|Fannie Mae
|Victor Kabdebon
|Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder
|Truework
|Andy Kalyviaris, Esq.
|Chief Compliance Officer
|American Financial Network, Inc.
|DeJane Kerr
|Senior Vice President of Operations
|Fathom Realty
|Joel Kirsch
|VP, Agent Growth & Experience
|Real
|Janet Knilans
|Chief Operating Officer
|Percy.ai
|Matt Kovach
|Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
|NRL Mortgage
|Santosh Kumar
|Vice President & Chief Product Officer
|Discover Home Loans
|Bonita Lau
|Director of Operations
|Coldwell Banker Warburg
|Stephan Leccese
|Managing Director - Operations
|Lima One Capital
|Rolanda Legg
|End-to-End Operations Director
|Maxwell
|Justin Lischak Earley
|Vice President, Chief Innovation Underwriter
|First American Financial Corporation
|Scott Lockhart
|President
|Happy Grasshopper
|Holly Mabery
|VP, Brokerage Operations
|eXp World Holdings
|Cade Madison
|Strategic Growth
|Lone Wolf Technologies
|Mayur Maniar
|Vice President - Deputy Credit Officer, SF Risk Management Exec
|Freddie Mac
|Paul Marsh
|Chief Financial Officer | EVP – National Sales
|Encompass Lending Group
|Janet Martin
|Vice President of Servicing Digital Solutions
|Cornerstone Servicing
|Stan Martin
|Chief Operating Officer
|Austin Board of Realtors & Unlock MLS
|Patricia McCarthy
|Vice President
|Dovenmuehle
|Carly McLandrich
|Head of Program Management
|Obie
|Tim McLuckie
|Chief Technology Officer
|Ardley Technologies, Inc
|Sean Mooney
|VP of Product
|ATTOM
|Brant Morwald
|President
|Constellation1
|Patrick O'Neill
|Chief Operating Officer
|eXp World Holdings
|Matt Olsen
|Director of Enterprise
|Endpoint
|Craig Parrish-Fuenzalida
|Principal Product Manager, Growth
|Kiavi
|Cara Passarella
|Director, Underwriting
|Achieve
|Amanda Phillips
|EVP of Compliance
|ACES Quality Management
|Joey Prince
|Senior Vice President, Servicing Operations, Loan Transfers & Advance Management
|Newrez
|Craig Rebmann
|Product Evangelist
|Dark Matter Technologies
|Andrew Rhodes
|Senior Director, Head of Trading
|Mortgage Capital Trading
|Heather Shick
|Vice President, Customer Success
|Clear Capital
|Kelly Stadler
|SVP of Buyer Experience
|Auction.com
|Ashleigh Sweet
|VP of Servicing Strategy
|Mr. Cooper Group
|Troy Tomas
|SVP of Engineering
|Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
|Alex Toth
|Head of Business Development, Partnerships
|Opendoor
|Manda Tyson
|Director, Panel Engagement
|ServiceLink
|Christine Wang
|COO
|LendingPad
|Virgil Watson
|SVP, Valuation Solutions
|Class Valuation
|Jessica Werner
|Divisional President, Due Diligence
|Inglet Blair, a QC Ally Company