Announcing the 2024 HousingWire Insiders!

HousingWire is proud to announce the 2024 list of Insiders, recognizing 70 exceptional operational leaders who are instrumental in driving the success of their companies and the broader housing industry.

Now in its 9th year, the HousingWire Insiders award honors the operations professionals whose dedication, innovation, and expertise have a profound impact on their organizations. These individuals are the unsung heroes who tackle the most critical and challenging projects, ensuring that their organizations thrive in an ever-evolving market.

The value these honorees bring to the mortgage and real estate sectors cannot be overstated. From streamlining operations and improving user experiences to identifying market opportunities and implementing cutting-edge technologies, the 2024 HousingWire Insiders are propelling their organizations toward sustained growth and excellence. Their hard work and contributions are essential in shaping the future of housing, making this award a vital recognition of their efforts and achievements.

Take a look below at the list of this year’s honorees. Congratulations to the 2024 Insiders!