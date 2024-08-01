Announcing the 2024 HousingWire Insiders!

Elevating mortgage servicing through strategic outsourcing: A path to efficiency and growth
HousingWire is proud to announce the 2024 list of Insiders, recognizing 70 exceptional operational leaders who are instrumental in driving the success of their companies and the broader housing industry.

Now in its 9th year, the HousingWire Insiders award honors the operations professionals whose dedication, innovation, and expertise have a profound impact on their organizations. These individuals are the unsung heroes who tackle the most critical and challenging projects, ensuring that their organizations thrive in an ever-evolving market.

The value these honorees bring to the mortgage and real estate sectors cannot be overstated. From streamlining operations and improving user experiences to identifying market opportunities and implementing cutting-edge technologies, the 2024 HousingWire Insiders are propelling their organizations toward sustained growth and excellence. Their hard work and contributions are essential in shaping the future of housing, making this award a vital recognition of their efforts and achievements.

Take a look below at the list of this year’s honorees. Congratulations to the 2024 Insiders!

Name Job Title Company Name
Viviana Abarca Managing Director, Mortgage Lending Operations loanDepot
Heather Adams VP of Buyer Experience at Xome Xome
Peter Alvarez Chief Operations Officer The Money Store
Anu Angarai Director of Engineering Optimal Blue
Greg Bernstein Executive Vice President of Business Excellence Opteon
Allen Beydoun EVP, UWM Sales United Wholesale Mortgage
Jim Black CEO Revest Homes
Dart Budz Chief Financial Officer Newrez
John Cady President Citywide Home Mortgage
Nicole Clark Senior Director, Notary Success Proof
Jonna Critchley Senior Program Manager MISMO
Rachel Crooks Customer Success Engagement Consultant Sagent
Karleen Desai Vice President, Project Management LERETA
Brandon Dickson Vice President of Solutions Opus Capital Markets Consultants
Ryan Evenson Regional Operations Manager and Producing Branch Manager Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Mike Farah Director of Sales Operations UMortgage
Kathi Feczko VP, Head of Customer Experience CoreLogic
Alexander Foster Director of Loan Operations Arixa Capital
Jeremy Foster Founder & Chairman Calque
Debbie Freer Director Bright MLS
Nickolas Friedman Vice President of Growth HomeLight
Joshua Fuchs SVP, Valuation & Construction Management CV3 Financial Services
David Fulford Chief Client Officer Gateless
Penny Gonzalez Vice President of Business Process Informative Research
Daniel Gotay SVP, Capital Markets | Treasury Asset Based Lending
Neha Gupta Director of Customer Success Tavant
Rowdy Harris Principal Customer Success Manager, Mortgage Argyle
Bill Hitchcock III Senior Vice President of Business Development Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Julia Hoffman VP, Technology Product Manager PrimeLending
Candice Jones Vice President, Technology Management Fannie Mae
Victor Kabdebon Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder Truework
Andy Kalyviaris, Esq. Chief Compliance Officer American Financial Network, Inc.
DeJane Kerr Senior Vice President of Operations Fathom Realty
Joel Kirsch VP, Agent Growth & Experience Real
Janet Knilans Chief Operating Officer Percy.ai
Matt Kovach Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer NRL Mortgage
Santosh Kumar Vice President & Chief Product Officer Discover Home Loans
Bonita Lau Director of Operations Coldwell Banker Warburg
Stephan Leccese Managing Director - Operations Lima One Capital
Rolanda Legg End-to-End Operations Director Maxwell
Justin Lischak Earley Vice President, Chief Innovation Underwriter First American Financial Corporation
Scott Lockhart President Happy Grasshopper
Holly Mabery VP, Brokerage Operations eXp World Holdings
Cade Madison Strategic Growth Lone Wolf Technologies
Mayur Maniar Vice President - Deputy Credit Officer, SF Risk Management Exec Freddie Mac
Paul Marsh Chief Financial Officer | EVP – National Sales Encompass Lending Group
Janet Martin Vice President of Servicing Digital Solutions Cornerstone Servicing
Stan Martin Chief Operating Officer Austin Board of Realtors & Unlock MLS
Patricia McCarthy Vice President Dovenmuehle
Carly McLandrich Head of Program Management Obie
Tim McLuckie Chief Technology Officer Ardley Technologies, Inc
Sean Mooney VP of Product ATTOM
Brant Morwald President Constellation1
Patrick O'Neill Chief Operating Officer eXp World Holdings
Matt Olsen Director of Enterprise Endpoint
Craig Parrish-Fuenzalida Principal Product Manager, Growth Kiavi
Cara Passarella Director, Underwriting Achieve
Amanda Phillips EVP of Compliance ACES Quality Management
Joey Prince Senior Vice President, Servicing Operations, Loan Transfers & Advance Management Newrez
Craig Rebmann Product Evangelist Dark Matter Technologies
Andrew Rhodes Senior Director, Head of Trading Mortgage Capital Trading
Heather Shick Vice President, Customer Success Clear Capital
Kelly Stadler SVP of Buyer Experience Auction.com
Ashleigh Sweet VP of Servicing Strategy Mr. Cooper Group
Troy Tomas SVP of Engineering Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
Alex Toth Head of Business Development, Partnerships Opendoor
Manda Tyson Director, Panel Engagement ServiceLink
Christine Wang COO LendingPad
Virgil Watson SVP, Valuation Solutions Class Valuation
Jessica Werner Divisional President, Due Diligence Inglet Blair, a QC Ally Company

