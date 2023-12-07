Reverse Mortgage News and Analysis
Reverse Mortgage Daily (RMD) has a new home with HousingWire. Edited by Chris Clow and the HousingWire Newsroom, RMD provides dedicated reverse mortgage news, insights and commentary. HousingWire is investing in more reverse mortgage news coverage and analysis to provide you with the full picture.
Welcome to the new Reverse Mortgage Daily!
Top Stories
Reverse Mortgage Daily Newsletter
A daily newsletter featuring our latest reverse mortgage news and analysis. Enter your email below to get on the list!
Latest News
HUD awards more than $40M in housing counseling grantsJan 09, 2024
Counseling services for HUD-certified agencies, including for reverse mortgages, will get a notable boost from 2023 funding levels.
-
Reverse mortgages could be a long-term care option: KiplingerJan 09, 2024
-
Bankruptcy judge approves Celink stipulation in RMF bankruptcy caseJan 08, 2024
-
Congress takes an important step toward funding agreement, but time is short for housing agenciesJan 08, 2024
-
CBO projects FHA to lose $7 billion in 2024 receipts; budget cuts could impact reverse mortgagesJan 05, 2024
Products
The ups and downs of shifting forward mortgage professionals into reverseDec 28, 2023
The reverse mortgage product is specialized, so longtime reverse professionals offer thoughts on how to shift more people into reverse.
-
Top issues for the reverse mortgage industry in 2024Dec 27, 2023
-
FOA President Kristen Sieffert talks 2023 challenges, giving reverse mortgages ‘a chance’Dec 22, 2023
-
These are the biggest reverse mortgage use trends of 2023Dec 21, 2023
-
Senior AARP Foundation attorney talks reverse mortgage monitoring, evolutionDec 18, 2023
-
MBA signals more reverse mortgage activity in 2024Dec 15, 2023
Lenders
Rocket’s Varun Krishna appointed to newly created board positionDec 29, 2023
Rocket Companies expanded its board of directors from seven to eight, giving its chief executive officer Varun Krishna a newly-created seat.
-
The ups and downs of shifting forward mortgage professionals into reverseDec 28, 2023
-
How the top 10 reverse mortgage lenders were remade in 2023Dec 26, 2023
-
FOA President Kristen Sieffert talks 2023 challenges, giving reverse mortgages ‘a chance’Dec 22, 2023
-
NYSE: Finance of America is not in compliance with continued listing standardDec 15, 2023
-
Longbridge parent set to close on AAIC acquisitionDec 13, 2023
Upcoming Events
Commission lawsuit debateJan 05, 2024
The recent landmark decision in the Sitzer/Burnett commission lawsuit trial included multi-billion dollar penalties for NAR and several big brokerages, spawning copycat lawsuits across the country. Many real estate leaders think their profession was unfairly maligned during the trial and that the lead plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Ketchmark, weaponized misconceptions about the real estate industry to […]
-
Beyond the $1.78 Billion Wake-Up Call: Crafting Buyer Presentations That Prove Your WorthDec 22, 2023
-
Virtual demo dayDec 21, 2023
Longbridge Financial Library
How Reverse for Purchase can help baby boomer borrowers
Older Americans are sitting on more than $12 trillion in home equity, according to the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA)/Riskspan Reverse Mortgage Market Index. These homeowners are seeking different retirement solutions to help allocate their home equity and make it more durable over the next 20 to 30 years.
How one company is empowering homeowners and brokers with home equity products
HW Media Managing Editor of Content Solutions Maleesa Smith sits down with Adrian Prieto, SVP of Wholesale at Longbridge Financial, to discuss the home equity conversion mortgage and its advantages for homeowners aged 62 and up.
HECM vs. HELOC: What are the advantages?
Today’s housing market has many looking for ways to cash in their equity, especially older homeowners. However, the standard HELOC isn’t the right choice for everyone. HousingWire recently spoke with Adrian Prieto, SVP of wholesale and third-party relationships at Longbridge Financial, about the advantages of HECMs and how they better serve homeowners aged 62 and older.
Chris Mayer: Housing policy, securitization and building the nation’s largest wholesale reverse mortgage lender
On this episode, HW Media CEO Clayton Collins sits down with Chris Mayer, CEO of the fastest-growing major reverse mortgage lender, Longbridge Financial. Chris is also a professor of finance at Columbia Business School, has held positions at the Federal Reserve and has spent his career publishing his writing on housing and mortgages in top academic journals.
Reverse Podcasts
Kristen Sieffert on the state of the reverse mortgage industryDec 20, 2023
On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Kristen Sieffert, president of Finance of America, about the state of the reverse mortgage industry going into 2024. Related to this episode: The HousingWire Daily podcast examines the most compelling articles reported across HW Media. Each morning, we provide our listeners with a deeper look into […]
-
RMD Podcast #50: Reactions to NRMLA Annual from government leaders, industry professionalsNov 28, 2023
-
RMD Podcast #49: Garrett Duffy, reverse mortgage originator at Norcom MortgageNov 01, 2023
-
RMD Podcast #48: Eddie Herda, VP, creative director and brand strategy at loanDepotSep 27, 2023
-
How reverse mortgage lenders made a profit in Q2, and what’s nextSep 20, 2023