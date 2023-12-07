HW-Reverse-Page-Display-970x250-1
Reverse Mortgage News and Analysis

Reverse Mortgage Daily (RMD) has a new home with HousingWire. Edited by Chris Clow and the HousingWire Newsroom, RMD provides dedicated reverse mortgage news, insights and commentary. HousingWire is investing in more reverse mortgage news coverage and analysis to provide you with the full picture.

Welcome to the new Reverse Mortgage Daily!

Latest News

brainstorm2_unsplash

HUD awards more than $40M in housing counseling grants 

Jan 09, 2024By

Counseling services for HUD-certified agencies, including for reverse mortgages, will get a notable boost from 2023 funding levels.

Products

RMD-featured-1

The ups and downs of shifting forward mortgage professionals into reverse 

Dec 28, 2023By

The reverse mortgage product is specialized, so longtime reverse professionals offer thoughts on how to shift more people into reverse.

Lenders

Rocket Mortgage

Rocket’s Varun Krishna appointed to newly created board position 

Dec 29, 2023By

Rocket Companies expanded its board of directors from seven to eight, giving its chief executive officer Varun Krishna a newly-created seat.

 Commission lawsuit debate  

Jan 05, 2024By

The recent landmark decision in the Sitzer/Burnett commission lawsuit trial included multi-billion dollar penalties for NAR and several big brokerages, spawning copycat lawsuits across the country. Many real estate leaders think their profession was unfairly maligned during the trial and that the lead plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Ketchmark, weaponized misconceptions about the real estate industry to […]

Longbridge Financial Library

How Reverse for Purchase can help baby boomer borrowers

Older Americans are sitting on more than $12 trillion in home equity, according to the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA)/Riskspan Reverse Mortgage Market Index. These homeowners are seeking different retirement solutions to help allocate their home equity and make it more durable over the next 20 to 30 years.

Read More

How one company is empowering homeowners and brokers with home equity products

HW Media Managing Editor of Content Solutions Maleesa Smith sits down with Adrian Prieto, SVP of Wholesale at Longbridge Financial, to discuss the home equity conversion mortgage and its advantages for homeowners aged 62 and up.

Read More

HECM vs. HELOC: What are the advantages?

Today’s housing market has many looking for ways to cash in their equity, especially older homeowners. However, the standard HELOC isn’t the right choice for everyone. HousingWire recently spoke with Adrian Prieto, SVP of wholesale and third-party relationships at Longbridge Financial, about the advantages of HECMs and how they better serve homeowners aged 62 and older. 

Read More

Chris Mayer: Housing policy, securitization and building the nation’s largest wholesale reverse mortgage lender

On this episode, HW Media CEO Clayton Collins sits down with Chris Mayer, CEO of the fastest-growing major reverse mortgage lender, Longbridge Financial. Chris is also a professor of finance at Columbia Business School, has held positions at the Federal Reserve and has spent his career publishing his writing on housing and mortgages in top academic journals.

Listen Now

Reverse Podcasts

1200x675_HW_Daily_Variations-09

Kristen Sieffert on the state of the reverse mortgage industry 

Dec 20, 2023By

On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Kristen Sieffert, president of Finance of America, about the state of the reverse mortgage industry going into 2024. Related to this episode: The HousingWire Daily podcast examines the most compelling articles reported across HW Media. Each morning, we provide our listeners with a deeper look into […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

