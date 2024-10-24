Inventory
Addressing the lack of understanding around reverse for purchase

HousingWire Research, in partnership with Longbridge Financial, address the myths about reverse mortgage for purchase

With an unprecedented wave of retirements—over 4.1 million Americans each year, according to the Peak65 report by Alliance for Lifetime Income—understanding the intricacies of reverse mortgages is essential. Our latest research report, developed in partnership with Longbridge Financial, equips you with the knowledge to navigate this growing market and serve your clients effectively.

Download the report to:

  • Understand market potential: Discover the significant home equity trends among seniors and learn how to leverage this asset for your clients’ benefit.
  • Debunk myths: We tackle common misconceptions surrounding reverse mortgages, empowering you to address client concerns and promote Reverse for Purchase confidently.
  • Expand your offerings: Learn about the Reverse for Purchase financing option, which allows seniors to buy homes without monthly mortgage payments, enhancing their purchasing power.
  • Enhance client relationships: Gain insights into how reverse mortgages can improve financial stability for seniors, helping you build stronger connections and trust with your clients.

Download the report today.

