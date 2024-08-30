Rick Roque lands at NFM Lending

Mortgage banking executive and industry mergers & acquisitions advisor Rick Roque has taken a new executive position at NFM Lending.

Roque will lead NFM’s retail growth strategy as corporate vice president of retail, NFM’s Managing Director Greg Sher announced on LinkedIn on Friday.

“Your thoughtful leadership, data-driven market perspective, and unwavering support of mortgage and housing, helps to ensure we will continue to conquer the many mountains ahead,” Sher wrote in a social media post. “Looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

Roque’s arrival at NFM comes just a few months after he joined Sierra Pacific Mortgage as executive vice president of retail. Prior to joining Sierra Pacific, Roque spent about a year-and-a-half at CrossCountry Mortgage and a year at New American Funding.

Roque co-founded M&A and retail mortgage banking firm Menlo Co. in 2009 and has also worked in the mortgage technology space.

NFM, meanwhile, is among America’s largest originators and has captured headlines through its Influencer Division. According to Modex, the Maryland-headquartered independent mortgage bank has originated about $5 billion over the last 12 months. NFM is licensed in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Its subsidiaries include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans and Element Home Loans.

According to data from Scotsman Guide, NFM was the 21st-largest lender in the country last year, originating nearly 15,600 mortgages with an aggregate volume of $5.62 billion.