Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology, has a clear, specific vision for the future of ICE Mortgage Technology and the mortgage industry. In this Executive Conversation, Tim discusses ICE’s investment in product innovation, a company culture based on continuous improvement, and future career opportunities for those looking to make a difference.

We are committed to making the dream of homeownership a reality for more Americans and helping achieve this through user-friendly technology.

HousingWire: ICE Mortgage Technology has been making significant investments in product innovation. Can you tell us more about these investments and what they mean for the mortgage industry?

Tim Bowler: Absolutely. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are deeply committed to revolutionizing the mortgage lifecycle by continuously delivering innovative solutions that digitize and improve workflow across the entire real estate and housing finance continuum. Over the past few years, we have substantially invested in developing and enhancing our technology solutions, from market-leading mortgage origination solutions to best-in-class servicing technology, data and analytics, and more.

This commitment to supporting our clients to help their clients’ households have a better homebuying experience, faster refinancing, or a more user-friendly home equity line of credit is driven by our desire to provide lenders, servicers, and the families they serve with the most advanced and efficient tools available so they can operate more efficiently, attract new clients and retain existing customers and make more informed decisions overall. Our focus on innovation also ensures that our products remain at the cutting edge, helping our clients streamline their processes, reduce costs, approve loans faster, and improve the overall experience for current and future homeowners.

HW: How do you ensure your products remain ahead of the curve in such a rapidly evolving industry?

TB: I continue to stress to our team that we must relentlessly focus on the three “I”s and one “P.” We need to continuously improve our solution set, Integrate our solutions in a seamless life of loan offering, innovate by dynamically adopting new technology, and partner with our clients as they grow their business. Staying ahead in the mortgage industry requires a proactive approach to innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs. We invest heavily in research and development and are constantly seeking feedback from our clients to understand what they see as the opportunities ahead of them and to know their challenges. Our teams do a fantastic job of staying in constant contact and partnering with our clients to leverage the insights they share to guide our product roadmap.

HW: One of your notable products is ICE Product and Pricing Engine (PPE). How has this product evolved, and how has it impacted your clients?

TB: ICE PPE is an excellent example of how our investments in innovation translate into tangible benefits for our clients. We’ve significantly enhanced the capabilities of our PPE, making it more robust, even more precise and user-friendly. It’s the only Encompass-native product and pricing engine on the market, making automating pricing and loan locks easier without leaving the platform.

By leveraging advanced data analytics and machine learning, ICE PPE now provides more precise and dynamic pricing options, which, in turn, helps lenders offer competitive rates and manage their margins effectively. This evolution of our product and pricing technology has enabled our clients to operate more efficiently, gain profitability, and offer better pricing options to their customers, ultimately leading to higher satisfaction and loyalty.

We also have an ICE PPE Advisory Group composed of leading mortgage lenders. They meet regularly to identify common challenges and devise pricing solutions for lenders and those in the secondary and capital markets. Hearing their feedback has been an excellent opportunity to ensure we deliver the solutions our clients require as their needs evolve.

HW: With all these advancements, ICE Mortgage Technology seems like an exciting place to work. What can you tell us about the career opportunities at ICE?

TB: ICE Mortgage Technology is a great workplace and an exciting place to build a career. We are at the leading edge of industry innovation, which is happening and expanding rapidly. We are looking for passionate professionals eager to make a difference in the mortgage industry. Our dynamic and collaborative environment fosters innovation, connection, and personal and professional growth opportunities.

Whether you’re interested in helping us deliver the latest innovations in mortgage technology, are passionate about building strong client relationships, or want to be at the forefront of the industry’s latest regulatory changes, there’s a place for you at ICE. We offer numerous opportunities for growth and development and welcome innovative ideas. We’re committed to helping our team members achieve their professional goals while contributing to our industry’s transformation.

HW: Finally, what would you say to professionals considering a career at ICE Mortgage Technology?

TB: I would say that now is the perfect time to join ICE Mortgage Technology. We are committed to making the dream of homeownership a reality for more Americans and helping achieve this through user-friendly technology. We need talented, motivated individuals to help us achieve this and deliver on our mission to create a better experience for current and future homebuyers.

If you are passionate about innovation, people and are looking to make a significant difference in the lives of millions of Americans, ICE offers a unique opportunity to be part of something truly transformative and inspiring. Our team is our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to providing a supportive and enriching environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Join us, and help shape the future of mortgages with ICE.