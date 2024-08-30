Anna-Marie Ellison joins leadership at ARC Realty

After nearly 18 years ERA King Real Estate, Anna-Marie Ellison is moving to Alabama-based ARC Realty.

In a post on her website ConsultWithAME on Wednesday, Ellison wrote that she is “honored” to be joining a team with the guiding principal of “Everything worth building starts with a relationship.”

In her new role at ARC, Ellison will focus on strategic planning for agent and staff growth, as well as health and wellness initiatives, recruitment, and training across the Birmingham, Montgomery, and Huntsville markets.

“My passion for fostering both professional and personal development within teams has always been at the core of my work, and I’m excited to continue this mission at ARC Realty. The opportunity to contribute to a company that prioritizes its people and its community is truly inspiring,” Ellison wrote.

ARC Realty was founded in 2012 and it part of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network. The firm’s over 900 agents serve clients from Opelika to Montgomery and Hoover to Wetumpka, with 12 offices across Alabama.

In her post, Ellison noted that she is grateful for her time at ERA King Real Estate and her colleagues in the ERA network and at Anywhere Real Estate.

“Joining ARC Realty isn’t just a career move; it’s a chance to dive deeper into what I love about this industry. I’m eager to work with a team that shares my commitment to excellence and to continue making a positive impact on the real estate landscape,” she wrote. “The future is bright, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Ellison began her career in real estate in 2006 at an agent ERA King, before becoming a managing broker at the firm in 2014. In 2017 she became a managing partner at the firm and was eventually named ERA King’s chief operating officer in 2022. Upon departing ERA King in March 2024, she set up her own consulting business, which she says she plans to continue with moving forward.