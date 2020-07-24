Here are HousingWire’s 2020 Women of Influence

The 2020 Women of Influence winners represent 100 of the most influential women in leadership in the housing industry. From tech advancements to mentoring to their engagement in nonprofits, these women are showing true leadership inside and out of the housing industry. They are using their positions to bring others along their path and propel the next generation of women into leadership.

During this time especially, many women spearheaded efforts to move employees to remote offices, provide help to the community around them and even set up training to help their teams as more digital workflows were implemented. Women rose through the challenges to provide leadership and influence the world around them.

HW+ members get a sneak peak of the 2020 Women of Influence winners, which will be announced with their full profiles on August 3.