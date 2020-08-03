2020 HW Woman of Influence: Terri Davis

For more than 20 years, Terri Davis has been a tireless advocate and leader across several different segments of the mortgage industry.

After various leadership stints within the housing realm, including PMI and Fannie Mae, Davis joined Ellie Mae in 2017 to lead the modernization and integration of the AllRegs platform. Under Davis’ leadership as the business’s general manager, the Ellie Mae AllRegs team was able to revamp its go-to market strategy to better enable customers as part of the overall Ellie Mae digital lending platform. She also assisted in the assimilation of a new solution interface that allows clients greater ease of use and utility to quickly make real-time decisions. As the freshly promoted vice president of client management, Davis serves as the voice of Ellie Mae’s customer base to ensure their needs are met – working cross-functionally across product, finance, marketing and operations teams. As a strong and organizational leader, Davis utilized her deep knowledge of customer’s imperatives to fuel creativity and empower their success. Outside of the office, she is actively engaged in women’s leadership as a participant in several industry working groups. And Davis works internally at Ellie Mae within the Women in Leadership program to lead and mentior the next generation of leaders.