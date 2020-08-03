2020 HW Woman of Influence: Alison Brown

Before arriving at LivCor, Alison Brown already had an extensive career in leadership and operations at the Ritz Carlton, Equity Residential and Steadfast Companies.

Today, Brown leads the operational arm of the Blackstone multifamily portfolio Good Owner program, setting the national expectations for how LivCor operating partners embrace residents and local communities with integrity and service. In the midst of the pandemic, Brown amplified her role by becoming the quarterback of the operational response, acting as the information hub for the 32 operating partners while LivCor defined new systems, processes and standards to take care of both team members and residents through unprecedented times. Not only did this leadership set the standard for LivCor communities, but it helped influence the standards for the operations of over 1 million apartments across LivCor’s operating partners. Brown’s leadership style demonstrates her focus on influence, not authority, and consistently finds her in a service-oriented mindset. Brown is one of the two leaders of SEED (Support, Empower, Engage, Develop), LivCor’s program to engage and develop more women in the organization and industry. Brown acts as a mentor to all the women in the organization and has helped her company to hire more women in asset management and finance.