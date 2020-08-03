2020 HW Woman of Influence: Crystal Sumner

Crystal Sumner played an instrumental role in growing Blend’s customer base to more than 225 lenders while brokering contracts with Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank.

Sumner joined Blend in 2016 and immediately began working tirelessly to bring Blend’s one-tap pre-approval technology to market, enabling lenders to verify a consumer’s assets, income and employment with source data and reducing paperwork to provide a modern application experience for consumers. In her daily role at Blend, Sumner exemplifies how to implement and advance consumer banking technology, ensuring the company builds innovative products that simultaneously push the consumer lending industry forward while adhering to strict security and compliance standards. Her streamlined risk management program and contract service processes helped Blend’s customer base grow over the last year by 93%. In addition to her day-to-day work, Sumner is also the executive sponsor of Women at Blend, overseeing the professional development of Blend’s female workforce and building a supportive network within the company. Outside of Blend, Sumner is an active member of both the Women’s Journal Counsel Network and Tech General Counsel group and a volunteer for the ACLU and OneJustice Immigration Pro Bono Response Networ