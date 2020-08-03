2020 HW Woman of Influence: Pam Faulkner

Pam Faulkner joined SimpleNexus in February 2019 following a 13-year tenure at Ellie Mae, where she helped launch the Scenarios comparison tool within LO Connect, Ellie Mae’s mobile solution for originators.

Since her arrival at SimpleNexus, the company has posted quadruple-digit growth and grown its team to include well over 100 employees – and many of the new arrivals received an informal mortgage education from Faulkner. She collaborates with the company’s training, product, sales and marketing teams to ensure projects are on target, and she also advises the customer success team on how they can encourage lenders to maximize their implementation of SimpleNexus. Faulkner was credited with the successful launch of SimpleNexus’ disclosures toolset – though perhaps “successful” is too mild a word because the company recorded a 93,272.3% increase in the number of disclosures packages delivered via mobile app each month. Paul Drobot, SimpleNexus vice president of sales, said it best when he stated: “Pam brings a dedication to the success of SimpleNexus and everyone in the company. She is well-respected by her vast network of mortgage contacts and has been a key resource for training our team members on technology and the industry, supporting the sales function and helping build out internal processes.”