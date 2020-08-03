2020 HW Woman of Influence: Carol Crawford

Carol Crawford embodies ClosingCorp’s culture of innovation and efficiency.

A member of the original core team that conceived, built and grew the company, she has played major roles in acquisitions, tech collaborations and client relations, in addition to her marketing and brand development responsibilities. This year, ClosingCorp completed the successful acquisition of WESTvm, an order management platform. Crawford was involved with the due diligence and development of a corporate strategy to integrate the new technology into the company’s existing product suite. Since the acquisition, new sales of ClosingCorp’s Order Management platform, formerly known as WESTvm have exceeded company expectations, largely in part of the comprehensive go-to-market plan developed and rolled out by Crawford. Crawford’s multifaceted approach to launching new products, branding, strategically placed media communications and indispensable product training materials for employees and customers alike made the acquisition a complete success. In 2019, Crawford also led the rebranding of all company products to help the market understand the expanded solution suite and the benefits of using ClosingCorp solutions from fee quoting through service ordering, and upgrading the company’s website to reflect its new brand.