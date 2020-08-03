2020 HW Woman of Influence: Yulia Yutsis

After emigrating to New York City at the young age of 15, Yulia Yutsis proved her dedication and tenacity when she learned English, earned her Bachelor’s degree from Baruch College, and then focused her sights on an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Subsequently focusing her studies in real estate finance and analytics, Yutsis began her career working at Beam Living as a senior financial analyst. Through her quest to constantly improve both herself and those around her, she was recently promoted to vice president of the strategy, planning and analytics department. Over the last year as vice president, Yutsis achieved both financial and operational success by creating a revenue management platform, spearheading Beam Living’s major data and business intelligence initiatives, and guiding the organization through unprecedented regulatory challenges. Yutsis actively displays leadership by exhibiting pride and loyalty to her team and company, as evidenced by her 14 years with the firm. Her leadership style is one that puts trust in her team’s work and decision-making, but she is always ready to roll up her sleeves. Yutsis is an integral member of the Beam Women’s League – a group that empowers young professional women. She also conducts seminars where she shares experiences of her own hurdles as a woman in real estate.