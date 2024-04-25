Survey shows that discrimination in housing persists: Zillow

The majority of respondents to a recent Zillow survey said they have experienced discrimination in housing, with racial minorities and members of the LGBTQ+ community among the groups reporting fair housing issues at even higher rates.

Zillow surveyed more than 12,000 adults across 26 U.S. metro areas in March and April to gain a “comprehensive understanding” of the fair housing landscape.

Fifty-seven percent of all respondents reported experiencing some type of housing discrimination during their life. The share rose to 79% for LGBTQ+ respondents, 69% for Blacks, and 64% for Hispanics and Latinos. Renters (61%) reported higher rates of discrimination than homeowners (53%).

“April is Fair Housing Month, and this research shows how far we have to go to make housing fair and accessible for all,” Manny Garcia, senior population scientist at Zillow, said in a statement. “Over half of respondents report experiencing housing discrimination. Fair housing issues are more likely to be top of mind for younger generations, likely attributable to their higher likelihood of moving, renting and buying a home more frequently than older generations, given their current stage of life.”

While more than half of respondents reported having a discriminatory experience, less than half (42%) said that fair housing impacts them or their family members. Zillow posited that further work is required to “educate people about their rights under fair housing laws.”

Eighty percent of those surveyed believe that owning a home is “critical” for building and sharing generational wealth, while 70% agreed that owning a home “is necessary to achieve the American dream.”

More than 50 years after the passage of the Fair Housing Act, people of color continue to own homes at much lower rates than whites. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate for whites in fourth-quarter 2023 was 73.8%. The rate for Asian Americans was 63%, with Hispanic Americans at 49.8% and African Americans at 45.9%.

Saving for a down payment is often one of the key obstacles to owning a home, Zillow noted. Down payment assistance (DPA) programs are a way for real estate agents and mortgage originators to bridge the gap for their clients. More than 2,000 DPA programs are available in the U.S. at the city, county and state levels. These programs typically take the shape of a second mortgage, deferred loan, forgivable loan or grant.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $30 million to 78 agencies in 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to combat Fair Housing Act violations.