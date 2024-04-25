Industry vet launches new mortgage CE company, MLO Force

Nathan Knottingham, COO at Vetted VA, announced the launch of a new mortgage continuing education provider, MLO Force, from the stage at HousingWire’s The Gathering this week.

The company, operated by 20/20 Vision for Success Coaching, will be led by Knottingham as CEO and video producer Sawyer Jones. The aim is to leverage the pair’s experience in content, training and digital production to make required NMLS training more fun, Knottingham said.

“Annual CE requirements can feel like a chore – but we view it as a kind of common ground where our industry can take a beat, have fun, and learn together as a team. It’s an opportunity to make those 8+ hours really count,” Knottingham said.

Knottingham has been a part of the mortgage industry for nearly two decades, working in the origination process and serving as a well-known instructor for NMLS courses nationwide. Jones, a colorful video producer, will also be an on-screen host and their joint mission is to make LOs laugh along the way.

“When I tell my friends and family that I produce mortgage continuing education for a living, they often assume it’s a boring job,” Jones said. “But I’ve never had as much fun as I do when developing these courses. From games and comedy to engaging conversations with industry leaders, I think the fun we have shines through in our product.”

MLO Force serves all National Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) licensed professionals seeking to maintain their licenses. The comprehensive continuing education courses cover federal and state-specific CE requirements in a compelling and entertaining digital-first video format designed to make the completion process as painless and informative as possible.

Learners can access courses online, at home and navigate through the content at their own pace, with the ability to pause and resume as needed.

The company said it is well aware of the current challenging mortgage market and has priced the courses accordingly. Live classes are offered at a flat fee. MLO Force also offers wholesale pricing to companies and branches looking for CE for entire teams.

“In this way, we support our friends and colleagues looking to grow business into the coming years,” Knottingham said. “Our goal is to continually enhance our offerings and deliver impactful, responsive training that meets the evolving mortgage industry needs.”

Looking ahead, MLO Force said it plans to introduce additional benefits, such as complimentary compliance training in BSA/AML, cybersecurity, fair lending and more.