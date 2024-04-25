reAlpha launches AI-powered buyers’ agent chatbot

Real estate technology company reAlpha Tech Corp. launched Claire, a generative artificial intelligence-powered, zero-commission buyers’ agent chatbot, the company announced on Wednesday.

Claire boasts a conversational interface to guide users through every step of the homebuying journey, from property search to deal closing. The tool helps match buyers with the ideal property while providing insights into market trends and property values. It can provide assistance with booking property tours, submitting offers and negotiations.

“We are excited to introduce Claire to homebuyers as we believe it represents a timely solution while the residential real estate industry is undergoing a significant reset,” Mike Logozzo, president and chief operating officer of reAlpha, said in a statement. “Our goal when creating Claire was simple: to completely reinvent the homebuying process through the use of AI to help homebuyers find their dream home, at a great price, with the best experience.”

Claire is currently available in the Florida counties of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition to the chatbot, homebuyers in these areas will benefit from the help of licensed real estate agents if they wish, on a commission-free basis. If the buyer chooses to offer a commission anyway, reAlpha Realty will provide a rebate, helping to offset a portion of the cost of the home, the company’s news release stated.

“As a veteran real estate broker who has been involved in thousands of residential transactions, I’m convinced that incorporating generative AI in the home buying process is the natural next step in the industry’s evolution,” Jorge Aldecoa, chief product officer at reAlpha, said in a statement. “I’m proud to have created Claire alongside our talented technology team, and that reAlpha is able to offer this timely, differentiated and trust-inspiring solution to consumers.”