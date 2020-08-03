2020 HW Woman of Influence: Angela Dunham

Prior to her success at OJO Labs, COO Angela Dunham tucked more than 25 years of experience under her belt – honing her skills in management and operations roles at global companies including MCI, Yodle and most recently on the executive leadership team at Web.com.

Today, as the head of operations, Dunham consistently instills the company’s mission of “empowering consumers to make better decisions” into the day-to-day workings of the organization. She oversees program management, working alongside every team at OJO Labs to ensure cross-functionalities across the company achieve their goals in a timely manner. Underpinned by program management excellence, Dunham guarantees that every employee is equipped to uphold the company mission and deliver upon its goals. Though based in Austin, Dunham made several strides at the St. Luica office where she successfully established the company’s customer engagement, AI trainer and concierge teams, starting with an initial class of 29 and scaling the organization to more than 220 employees in less than one year. Further, Dunham has been an advocate for building team culture outside of everyday work, including establishing OJO Cares to allow employees to give back to the community, creating a dog-friendly work environment, and supporting a variety of interest groups.