2020 HW Woman of Influence: Dana Dillard

Dana Dillard plays an integral role in advocating for the American dream of homeownership as she fosters Mr. Cooper’s relationships with industry and government officials.

Dillard leads efforts to support communities and homeowners in need through partnerships with government and non-profit housing organizations. Dillard spearheaded Mr. Cooper’s efforts to obtain a liquidity facility for all mortgage servicers who must continue to advance payments on behalf of homeowners in forbearance plans. In addition to leading government relations efforts, Dillard’s made a consistent effort toward the creation of Mr.Cooper’s diversity and inclusion program, where she was dedicated to creating an inclusive environment. Under Dillards’s leadership, the diversity and inclusion program grew to include more than 15 employee resource groups with more than 3,500 active members. Dillard’s goal is to make a positive impact through mentorship, volunteerism and championing of minority groups. Dillard expressed time and time again that leading others through change and challenging times has been the cornerstone of her success. Dillard also received the Five Star Institute’s Humanitarian Award for her efforts with HOPENOW, where she traveled around the country talking to hundreds of struggling families following the 2008 financial crisis.