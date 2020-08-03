2020 HW Woman of Influence: Joni Wolfswinkel

Joni Wolfswinkel skillfully navigated the firm to one of its most successful years in her two-decades-long tenure in the real estate business.

At Real Property Management Preferred, Wolfswinkel inspires her team with her “courage under fire” leadership style and her ability to stay focused and deliver the company’s core values to better serve its clients. Wolfswinkel’s success draws itself from her tireless commitment to excellence, and her encouragement to pursue better results with importance and urgency. Outside the office, Wolfswinkel’s community service efforts are far-reaching. She is persistent in her dedication to servant leadership and mentors her team to “give back and pay it forward.” Currently, Wolfswinkel serves on the board of directors for the Bridge the Gaps Foundation, a non-profit organization setup to assist underprivileged, lower-income, minority and at-risk athletic students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental and educational gaps. Wolfswinkel and her family are also sponsors to special needs children through the Lenn Foundation, and have spent several years actively volunteering with Generous Genius. Wolfswinkel is currently spearheading and launching an entrepreneurial podcast and is authoring a book that highlights the importance of empowering women across all industries.