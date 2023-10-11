What’s influencing the increase in REO acquisitions?
Awards

Introducing the 2023 HW Vanguards

Celebrating the most influential c-suite leaders in housing

In its 9th year, the HousingWire Vanguards award offers a definitive list of the top leaders in housing who are shaping the housing economy for the better. The forward-thinkers and trailblazers who are shaping the industry through their unwavering commitment, transformative ideas and steadfast dedication to driving growth and positive change. This year, 100 honorees were selected for their outstanding leadership in the midst of market volatility. 

Congratulations to this year’s Vanguards honorees. Take a look at the full list below.

Name Job Title Company Name
Aaron VanTrojen CEO Geneva Financial Home Loans
Abbie Tidmore Senior Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer Pennymac
Adam Kessler CEO Academy Mortgage
Baron Silverstein President Newrez
Ben Madick Co-Founder and CEO Matic Insurance
Bernadette Kogler Co-Founder and CEO RiskSpan
Bill Rogers Founder and CEO Homeowners Financial Group
Bob Goldberg CEO National Association of Realtors
Bob Caruso CEO ServiceMac
Brad Booney Vice President of Operations Opendoor
Brett Brumley Founder and CEO Lender Toolkit
Brian Webster President NotaryCam
Brian Pannell Chief eServices Executive DocMagic
Cerita Battles Managing Director, Head of Community and Affordable Lending Chase Home Lending
Charles Williams CEO Percy
Chris Heller President OJO
Chris Sears President JPAR  Real Estate
Christina Brown Chief Operations Officer Atlantic Bay Mortgage
Cristy Ward Chief Strategy Officer Mortgage Connect
Dale Vermillion CEO Mortgage Champions
Dan Duffy CEO United Real Estate Holdings
Daniel Waters CEO Robert Slack
David Lykken Founder and Chief Transformational Officer Transformational Mortgage Services
David Hall President and CEO Hall Financial
David Smith Head of Mortgage Truist
David Aach Chief Operating Officer Blue Sage Solutions
Dustin Gray CEO Milestones
Erik Richard Morin President Atlas Valuation Management Solutions
Frank Martell President and CEO loanDepot
Gene Millman President and CEO REcolorado
Gino Blefari CEO HomeServices of America
Greg Holmes Chief Revenue Officer Xactus
H. Marc Helm President and CEO ReverseAmerica Advisors
Hoby Hanna President and CEO Hanna Holdings
James O’Bryon CEO RE/MAX Gold Nation
Jarred Kessler CEO and Founder EasyKnock
Jason Abrams Head of Industry and Learning Keller Williams
Jeff Allen President CubiCasa
Jennifer Hedgepeth Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer DHI Mortgage
Jimmy Kelly CEO Lone Wolf Technologies
Joe Welu Founder and CEO Total Expert
Joe Skousen Founder and CEO Inside Real Estate
Joe Cutrona Chief Business Officer Auction.com
John Wines Chief Strategy Officer Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Joseph Restivo CEO American Mortgage Network
Josh Harley CEO Fathom Holdings
Joshua Bishop Chief Operating Officer of Servicing Newrez
Julian Grey Executive Vice President of Mortgage and Capital Markets, Data and Analytics Divison Black Knight
Kamini Lane President and CEO Coldwell Banker Realty
Karen Kreutziger CEO Flat Branch Home Loans
Katie Sweeney Chairman and CEO Association of Independent Mortgage Brokers
Kurt Johnson Chief FInancial Officer Mr. Cooper
Laura O’Connor President and Chief Operating Officer JPAR Real Estate
Laura Brandao Chief Strategy Officer and Partner Equity Prime Mortgage
Lee Jelenic Chief Innovation Officer United Wholesale Mortgage
Luke Babich CEO and Co-Founder Clever Real Estate
Margy Grant CEO Florida Realtors
Maria Moskver CEO Cloudvirga
Mat Ishbia CEO and Chairman United Wholesale Mortgage
Mewael Ghebremichael CEO NRL Mortgage
Michael Sachdev CEO Snapdocs
Michael Valdes Chief Growth Officer eXp Realty
Michael Middleman Senior Executive Vice President Freedom Mortgage
Michael Dubeck CEO and President Planet Home Lending
Nick Bailey President and CEO RE/MAX
Nicole Booth CEO Synergos Strategy
Nima Ghamsari Head and Co-Founder Blend
Patrick Dodd President and CEO CoreLogic
Patrick O’Brien CEO and Co-Founder LenderLogix
Pavan Agarwal CEO Celligence and Sun West Mortgage Company
Phil McCall President and Chief Operating Officer ACES Quality Management
Randell Gillespie Executive Vice President and National Sales Director Thrive Mortgage
Rene Galicia Executive Vice President of Customer Advocacy Bright MLS
Richard Steinberg Founder Nationwide Mortgage Bankers
Rob Barber CEO ATTOM
Robert Reffkin Founder and CEO Compass
Ronald Leonhardt Jr. Founder and CEO CrossCountry Mortgage
Ross Diedrich CEO Covered Insurance
Ruth Johnson Founder and CEO Homes for Heroes
Rutul Davé Co-Founder and Chief Transformational Officer Maxwell
Ryan Peterson President Grid151
Sajag Patel Chief Operating Officer Keller Williams Realty International
Sam Sawyer CEO and Founder Pinnacle Realty Advisors
Santhosh Ananthakrishnan Global Head of Mortgage Practice Tata Consultancy Services
Scot Rose Chief Innovation Officer Class Valuation
Sherry Chris Executive Advisor Anywhere Real Estate
Sheryl Palmer CEO Taylor Morrison
Steve Ozonian CEO Williston Financial Group
Steve Murray Partner RTC Consulting
Steve Thompson President and CEO PrimeLending
Steve Jacobson CEO Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Sue Yannaccone President and CEO Anywhere Real Estate
Suzy Lindblom Chief Operating Officer Arc Home
Tamir Poleg CEO The Real Brokerage
Timothy Bowler President ICE Mortgage Technology
Tom Cronkright Executive Chairman and Co-Founder CertifID
Uday Devalla Chief Technology Officer Sagent
Varun Krishna CEO Rocket Companies
Venkatesh Ganapathy CEO LiveEasy
Wendell Chambliss Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Freddie Mac

