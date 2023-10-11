Introducing the 2023 HW Vanguards

In its 9th year, the HousingWire Vanguards award offers a definitive list of the top leaders in housing who are shaping the housing economy for the better. The forward-thinkers and trailblazers who are shaping the industry through their unwavering commitment, transformative ideas and steadfast dedication to driving growth and positive change. This year, 100 honorees were selected for their outstanding leadership in the midst of market volatility.

Congratulations to this year’s Vanguards honorees. Take a look at the full list below.