Here are the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards!

Each year, the HousingWire Vanguards represent an elite group of industry executives who are moving the housing market forward. But these industry veterans didn’t fall into these roles overnight. The vast majority of them have carved unique paths for themselves, picking up invaluable knowledge along the way to help them better strategize and lead their organizations. The following profiles for our 2022 honorees include the origin stories of 100 industry elites who continue to have a major impact on the housing landscape.
Congratulations to the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards who continue to improve and shape the housing landscape. Take look through the list below to see this year’s winners.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Aaron King
|CEO and Founder
|Snapdocs
|AJ Barkley
|Head of Neighborhood and Community Lending
|Bank of America
|AJ Franchi
|President and Chief Operating Officer
|Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group
|Alex Lofton
|Co-Founder and President
|Landed
|Alok Bansal
|Managing Director and Global Head of Mortgage Services
|Visionet Systems
|Andy Pollock
|CEO
|Anchor Loans
|Armando Falcon
|CEO
|Falcon Capital Advisors
|Arvin Wijay
|CEO
|Consolidated Analytics
|Benjamin Madick
|Co-Founder and CEO
|Matic Insurance
|Bill Dallas
|Chairman
|Dallas Capital
|Charles Williams
|Founder and CEO
|Percy
|Chase Gilbert
|CEO
|Built Technologies
|Chris Heller
|Chief Real Estate Officer
|OJO Labs
|Chris Knight
|CEO
|Opteon
|Christopher Mayer
|CEO
|Longbridge Financial
|Court Cunningham
|CEO/Co-Founder
|Orchard
|Dale Vermillion
|Founder and CEO
|Mortgage Champions
|Dan Snyder
|Co-Founder and CEO
|Lower
|Dan Sogorka
|CEO
|Sagent
|Dave Savage
|Chief Innovation Officer
|Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach
|David Dickey
|Chief Technology Officer
|United Real Estate Group
|David Sheeler
|Senior Executive Vice President, President of Residential Servicing and Correspondent Lending
|Freedom Mortgage
|David H. Stevens
|CEO
|Mountain Lake Consulting
|Dawar Alimi
|CEO
|Lender Price
|Desmond P. Smith
|Chief Growth Officer
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Don Wenner
|CEO
|DLP Capital
|Donna Gibson
|Chief Operating Officer and President
|QC Ally
|Erika Garcia
|Chief Operating Officer
|Precedent Management
|Faisal Adil
|President
|Altitude Home Loans
|Faith Schwartz
|Founder and CEO
|Housing Finance Strategies
|Gary Clark
|Chief Operating Officer
|Sierra Pacific Mortgage
|Gene Lugat
|Executive Vice President
|PrimeLending
|Gino Blefari
|CEO
|HomeServices of America
|Heather Harmon
|Co-Head ODHB
|Opendoor
|James Albertelli
|CEO
|Voxtur Analytics
|James O’Bryon
|CEO
|RE/MAX Gold
|Jarred Kessler
|CEO and Founder
|EasyKnock
|Jay Jones
|Executive Vice President, Servicing
|Mr. Cooper Group
|Jeff Gravelle
|Chief Production Officer
|Newrez
|Jeff Tennyson
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Lima One Capital
|Jeremy Sicklick
|CEO and Co-Founder
|HouseCanary
|Jerry Weiss
|Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer
|Freddie Mac
|Jim Smith
|Senior Vice President, Maxwell Diligence
|Maxwell Financial Labs
|Joe Welu
|Founder and CEO
|Total Expert
|John Beacham
|Founder and CEO
|Toorak Capital Partners
|John Berkowitz
|Co-Founder and CEO
|OJO Labs
|John G. Stevens
|President
|SRE Technologies
|Katie Sweeney
|Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
|CEO
|Kevin Pezzani
|Chief Operating Officer
|Supreme Lending
|Kosta Ligris
|CEO and Co-Founder
|Stavvy
|Kristi Pickering
|President
|Academy Mortgage
|Kristy Fercho
|Head of Home Lending
|Wells Fargo
|Kuba Jewgieniew
|Chief Experience Officer and Founder
|Realty ONE Group
|Len Krupinski
|Chief Operating Officer
|Fairway Independent Mortgage
|Lisa Schreiber
|President
|LSK Consultants
|M. Ryan Gorman
|CEO
|Coldwell Banker Real Estate
|Marc Minor
|Founder and CEO
|Higharc
|Mary Ann McGarry
|President and CEO
|Guild Holdings
|Mat Ishbia
|President and CEO
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Michael Catalano
|Co-founder and General Partner
|PURE Property Management
|Michael Dubeck
|CEO and President
|Planet Home Lending
|Michael Lucarelli
|CEO and Co-Founder
|RentSpree
|Michael Valdes
|President of eXp Global
|eXp Realty
|Mike Farr
|President, Retail
|Finance of America Mortgage
|Natalie Verrette
|President and Chief Operating Officer
|Champions Funding
|Pamela Liebman
|President and CEO
|The Corcoran Group
|Paul Anastos
|Chief Innovation Officer
|Guaranteed Rate Companies
|Pete Pannes
|Chief Business Officer
|Covius
|Pete Roeske
|Executive Vice President of Retail Lending
|AmeriHome Mortgage
|Peter Bowman
|Co-Founder and CEO
|Flueid
|Priscilla Salud
|Chief Operating Officer
|Archwell
|Raj Dosaj
|Head of Real Estate Markets
|CAPE Analytics
|Rick Triola
|Division President
|NotaryCam
|Rob Barber
|CEO
|ATTOM
|Rob Sayre
|Chief Information Officer
|Amrock
|Robert Baca
|Chief Technology Officer
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Ron Zach
|President and CEO
|NRL Mortgage
|Rose Lally
|Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Governance and Control
|Altisource
|Sandra Madigan
|Chief Digital Officer
|Black Knight
|Scott Martino
|CEO
|Endpoint
|Sean Ryan
|CEO
|Aspen Grove Solutions
|Seth Appleton
|President
|MISMO
|Shaival Shah
|Co-Founder and CEO
|Ribbon
|Shane Westra
|Chief Product Officer
|SimpleNexus
|Shelley Leonard
|President
|Xactus
|Steve Meirink
|Executive Vice President and General Manager
|Wolters Kluwer
|Steve Price
|Executive Vice President, Foreclosure Auction Services
|Auction.com
|Steve Sussman
|Chief Business Development
|Nationwide Appraisal Network
|Susan Anthony
|Chief Operating Officer
|Finance of America Reverse
|Susan Sullivan
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|Enact Mortgage Insurance
|Tammy Richards
|CEO
|LendArch
|Tawn Kelley
|President
|Taylor Morrison Home Funding
|Thaddeus Wong
|Co-CEO and Co-Founder
|@properties Christie’s International Real Estate
|Thomas Showalter
|CEO
|Candor Technology
|Tom Piercy
|Managing Director
|Incenter Mortgage Advisors
|Tommy Dunbar
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Managing Partner
|Old Colony, REALTORS
|Vanessa Famulener
|President of HomeLight Homes
|HomeLight
|Vicki Brown
|Executive Vice President
|LoanCare
|William Lyons
|CEO and President
|Griffin Funding
|William J. Tessar
|President
|CIVIC Financial Services