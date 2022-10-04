HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
The role of consumer transaction data in increasing homeownership access
The role of consumer transaction data in increasing homeownership access
UWM’s Mat Ishbia on future of the broker channel
UWM’s Mat Ishbia on future of the broker channel
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
How tech can help lenders in a difficult market
How tech can help lenders in a difficult market
Awards

Here are the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards!

Each year, the HousingWire Vanguards represent an elite group of industry executives who are moving the housing market forward. But these industry veterans didn’t fall into these roles overnight. The vast majority of them have carved unique paths for themselves, picking up invaluable knowledge along the way to help them better strategize and lead their organizations. The following profiles for our 2022 honorees include the origin stories of 100 industry elites who continue to have a major impact on the housing landscape.

Congratulations to the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards who continue to improve and shape the housing landscape. Take look through the list below to see this year’s winners.

Name Job Title Company Name
Aaron King CEO and Founder Snapdocs
AJ Barkley Head of Neighborhood and Community Lending Bank of America
AJ Franchi President and Chief Operating Officer Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group
Alex Lofton Co-Founder and President Landed
Alok Bansal Managing Director and Global Head of Mortgage Services Visionet Systems
Andy Pollock CEO Anchor Loans
Armando Falcon CEO Falcon Capital Advisors
Arvin Wijay CEO Consolidated Analytics
Benjamin Madick Co-Founder and CEO Matic Insurance
Bill Dallas Chairman Dallas Capital
Charles Williams Founder and CEO Percy
Chase Gilbert CEO Built Technologies
Chris Heller Chief Real Estate Officer OJO Labs
Chris Knight CEO Opteon
Christopher Mayer CEO Longbridge Financial
Court Cunningham CEO/Co-Founder Orchard
Dale Vermillion Founder and CEO Mortgage Champions
Dan Snyder Co-Founder and CEO Lower
Dan Sogorka CEO Sagent
Dave Savage Chief Innovation Officer Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach
David Dickey Chief Technology Officer United Real Estate Group
David Sheeler Senior Executive Vice President, President of Residential Servicing and Correspondent Lending Freedom Mortgage
David H. Stevens CEO Mountain Lake Consulting
Dawar Alimi CEO Lender Price
Desmond P. Smith Chief Growth Officer United Wholesale Mortgage
Don Wenner CEO DLP Capital
Donna Gibson Chief Operating Officer and President QC Ally
Erika Garcia Chief Operating Officer Precedent Management
Faisal Adil President Altitude Home Loans
Faith Schwartz Founder and CEO Housing Finance Strategies
Gary Clark Chief Operating Officer Sierra Pacific Mortgage
Gene Lugat Executive Vice President PrimeLending
Gino Blefari CEO HomeServices of America
Heather Harmon Co-Head ODHB Opendoor
James Albertelli CEO Voxtur Analytics
James O’Bryon CEO RE/MAX Gold
Jarred Kessler CEO and Founder EasyKnock
Jay Jones Executive Vice President, Servicing Mr. Cooper Group
Jeff Gravelle Chief Production Officer Newrez
Jeff Tennyson President and Chief Executive Officer Lima One Capital
Jeremy Sicklick CEO and Co-Founder HouseCanary
Jerry Weiss Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Freddie Mac
Jim Smith Senior Vice President, Maxwell Diligence Maxwell Financial Labs
Joe Welu Founder and CEO Total Expert
John Beacham Founder and CEO Toorak Capital Partners
John Berkowitz Co-Founder and CEO OJO Labs
John G. Stevens President SRE Technologies
Katie Sweeney Association of Independent Mortgage Experts CEO
Kevin Pezzani Chief Operating Officer Supreme Lending
Kosta Ligris CEO and Co-Founder Stavvy
Kristi Pickering President Academy Mortgage
Kristy Fercho Head of Home Lending Wells Fargo
Kuba Jewgieniew Chief Experience Officer and Founder Realty ONE Group
Len Krupinski Chief Operating Officer Fairway Independent Mortgage
Lisa Schreiber President LSK Consultants
M. Ryan Gorman CEO Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Marc Minor Founder and CEO Higharc
Mary Ann McGarry President and CEO Guild Holdings
Mat Ishbia President and CEO United Wholesale Mortgage
Michael Catalano Co-founder and General Partner PURE Property Management
Michael Dubeck CEO and President Planet Home Lending
Michael Lucarelli CEO and Co-Founder RentSpree
Michael Valdes President of eXp Global eXp Realty
Mike Farr President, Retail Finance of America Mortgage
Natalie Verrette President and Chief Operating Officer Champions Funding
Pamela Liebman President and CEO The Corcoran Group
Paul Anastos Chief Innovation Officer Guaranteed Rate Companies
Pete Pannes Chief Business Officer Covius
Pete Roeske Executive Vice President of Retail Lending AmeriHome Mortgage
Peter Bowman Co-Founder and CEO Flueid
Priscilla Salud Chief Operating Officer Archwell
Raj Dosaj Head of Real Estate Markets CAPE Analytics
Rick Triola Division President NotaryCam
Rob Barber CEO ATTOM
Rob Sayre Chief Information Officer Amrock
Robert Baca Chief Technology Officer ICE Mortgage Technology
Ron Zach President and CEO NRL Mortgage
Rose Lally Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Governance and Control Altisource
Sandra Madigan Chief Digital Officer Black Knight
Scott Martino CEO Endpoint
Sean Ryan CEO Aspen Grove Solutions
Seth Appleton President MISMO
Shaival Shah Co-Founder and CEO Ribbon
Shane Westra Chief Product Officer SimpleNexus
Shelley Leonard President Xactus
Steve Meirink Executive Vice President and General Manager Wolters Kluwer
Steve Price Executive Vice President, Foreclosure Auction Services Auction.com
Steve Sussman Chief Business Development Nationwide Appraisal Network
Susan Anthony Chief Operating Officer Finance of America Reverse
Susan Sullivan Chief Human Resources Officer Enact Mortgage Insurance
Tammy Richards CEO LendArch
Tawn Kelley President Taylor Morrison Home Funding
Thaddeus Wong Co-CEO and Co-Founder @properties Christie’s International Real Estate
Thomas Showalter CEO Candor Technology
Tom Piercy Managing Director Incenter Mortgage Advisors
Tommy Dunbar Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Managing Partner Old Colony, REALTORS
Vanessa Famulener President of HomeLight Homes HomeLight
Vicki Brown Executive Vice President LoanCare
William Lyons CEO and President Griffin Funding
William J. Tessar President CIVIC Financial Services

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Paper with words fha loan on a wooden background.
FHA plans to revamp its 203k renovation program HW+

FHA will issue a request for information from the public to update its 203K program, a step to boost housing inventory.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please