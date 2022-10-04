Here are the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards!

Each year, the HousingWire Vanguards represent an elite group of industry executives who are moving the housing market forward. But these industry veterans didn’t fall into these roles overnight. The vast majority of them have carved unique paths for themselves, picking up invaluable knowledge along the way to help them better strategize and lead their organizations. The following profiles for our 2022 honorees include the origin stories of 100 industry elites who continue to have a major impact on the housing landscape.

Congratulations to the 2022 HousingWire Vanguards who continue to improve and shape the housing landscape. Take look through the list below to see this year’s winners.