Awards

Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence

The 2021 Women of Influence winners represent 100 of the most influential women in leadership in the housing economy. More than just breaking records in the housing finance space, the HousingWire 2021 Women of Influence are shattering glass ceilings and leaving a legacy for years to come. During a year that has been dominated by never-before-seen challenges, these women have overcome the barriers and paved the way for future women leaders.

See below for HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence list, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.

Name Job Title Company Name
Abbie Tidmore Senior Managing Director, Correspondent National PennyMac
Adrienne Goolsby SVP, US & Canada Habitat for Humanity International
Angela Dunham Chief Operating Officer OJO Labs
Ashley Smith VP, Marketing Finance of America Reverse
Bernadette Kogler CEO and Co-Founder RiskSpan
Briana Ings Head of Product and Design Snapdocs
Carrie Gusmus President/CEO Aslan Home Lending Corporation
Cassandra Alvis VP, Transitions Sourcepoint
Cheri Lines Vice President of Technology Services Nexsys Technologies
Cheryl Marchant SVP, Servicing Management Freedom Mortgage
Chris Lagerblade President LHM Financial Corporation
Chrissi Rhea CEO/President Mortgage Investors Group
Chrissy Zotzmann Brown Chief Operations Officer Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Christina Pham President & Founder JMAC Lending
Christy Schwartz Chief Accounting Officer Opendoor
Courtney Poulos Broker/Owner; Co-Founder ACME Real Estate; ACME Real Estate Florida
Cristy Ward Chief Strategy Officer Mortgage Connect
Daniella Casseres Principal and Chair, Financial Instituions Regulatory Practice Group Offit Kurman
Debora Aydelotte Chief Operating Officer Promontory MortgagePath
Elly Cummings SVP, Great Lakes Gulf Coast Region New American Funding
Emily Riley EVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Radian
Erika Franks President ACT Appraisal
Fee Gentry Member, Board of Directors, EXPI World Holdings eXp World Holdings
Gitanjali Singh Head Strategy and Sales Visionet Systems
Gretchen Pearson President/CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties
Heather Moldovan VP, Purchase and Client Relations Operations Amrock
Hilary Saunders Co-Founder and Chief Broker Officer Side
Jan Davis VP; AVP, Industry Standards MISMO; Mortgage Bankers Association
Jane Mason Founder and CEO Clarifire
Jennifer Wollmann Chairman of the Board MIAMI Association of Realtors
Jesse Decker EVP, Customer Success Sagent
Jessica Lautz VP, Demographics and Behavioral Insights National Association of Realtors
Jessica Rosillo VP, Sales Training United Wholesale Mortgage
Joni Pilgrim CEO Nationwide Appraisal Network
Josephine Umana SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Investments & Capital Markets Freddie Mac
Julia Curran Senior Director, Product & Client Solutions SitusAMC
Kamini Lane President Compass West Region Compass
Katharine Loveland Vice President of Customer Success Reggora
Katie Johnson General Counsel and Chief Member Experience Officer National Association of Realtors
Katie Sweeney CEO Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
Kim Wolcott SVP Academy Mortgage Corporation
Kisha Weir Divisional Leader Movement Mortgage
Kristie Wolford Chief Production Officer Synergy One Lending
Laura Brandao President American Financial Resources
Laura Martell EVP Mountain West Financial
Laura Rittenberg President Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta and the Carolinas
Lesley Alli Senior Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships Homepoint
Linda Case SVP, Loan Administration TMS
Lindsey Johnson President U.S. Mortgage Insurers
Lorig Armenian VP, Strategic Communications and Marketing Freddie Mac
Lusharn Heastie Chief Diversity Officer NewRez
Lynley VanSingel SVP, Learning and Employee Experience First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Lynn Sheck SVP, Enterprise & Strategic Sales Finicity
Marianne Mainardi SVP, Correspondent Lending NewRez
Marisa Calderon Executive Director, CDFI and Chief of Community Finance & Mobility National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Community Development Fund
Mary O’Donnell CEO/ President Westcor Land Title Insurance Company
Mary Anne Ahmer SVP, Marketing LoanLogics
Maylin Casanueva President Teraverde
Michele Sims CFO Floify
Natalie Koonce SVP, National Escrow Advisor WFG National Title Insurance Company
Nicole Booth EVP, Public Affairs Notarize
Pam Perry VP, Equitable Housing, Single-Family Business Freddie Mac
Patti Cook CEO Finance of America Companies
Patty Arvielo Co-Founder & President New American Funding
Patty La Giglia Managing Director, Business Optimization Sun West Mortgage Company
Priya Seenath SVP, Residential Servicing Division Freedom Mortgage
Qingqing Ouyang EVP, Engineering OJO Labs
Rainy Hake Austin President The Agency
Rebecca Blabolil Chief Compliance Officer Guaranteed Rate Companies
Rebecca McDonald Chief Product Officer Rocket Mortgage
Sandra Jarish President Planet Home Lending
Sarah Edelman Director of Affordable Iniatives Fannie Mae
Sarah Pierce Head of Sales & Operations Better
Sharon DeCastro SVP, Controller First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Sheila Klostermann Director, Quality Assurance Enact Mortgage Insurance
Sherry Chris President and CEO Realogy Expansion Brands
Sherry Samuels Executive, Software Engineering & Technology CoreLogic
Shirley Bankers VP, Corporate Accounts Team Enact Mortgage Insurance
Sonya Luechauer President & CEO DHI Mortgage Company
Sophie Kim SVP, People and Culture Civic Financial Services
Stacey Onnen President, U.S. Brokerage Operations eXp Realty
Stephanie Brower GM of Orchard Title and Head of Closing Operations Orchard
Stephenie Flood VP, Operations RE/MAX Gold
Sue Baker VP, Product and Client Services, Secondary Marketing Technologies Black Knight
Sue Melnick Chief Compliance and Chief Operating Officer Bay Equity Home Loans
Sue Woodard Chief Customer Officer Total Expert
Suha Zehl Chief Analytics Officer Equity Prime Mortgage
Susan Roy EVP National Operations Sierra Pacific Mortgage
Tammy Turner Eastern Division Manager CMG Financial
Tamra Rieger Chief Operating Officer Evergreen Home Loans
Tanja Cleve Senior Leader, Customer Success & Revenue Enablement Equifax
Tara Smith Group President, Agency Services Stewart Title
Taylor Castranova VP, Sales and Customer Success Sales Boomerang
Tess Leighton Market Leader Movement Mortgage
Tracy Berger SVP, Real Estate First American Corporation
Twyla Hankins EVP, Operations American Financial Network
Tyler Lee Head of Blend Title Blend
Vanessa Famulener VP, Cash Close HomeLight
Wendy Fowler Mortgage Operations Director Maxwell
Wendy Purvey Chief Operating Officer Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

HW+ mortgage rates desk
How the Delta variant may impact the housing market

How should you look at data on the housing market to tell if things are returning to normal? HousingWire’s lead analyst answers. HW+ Premium Content

Jul 29, 2021

AdobeStock_139078898
Mortgage lenders are loosening standards on jumbos

Banks moved to ease lending standards for most mortgage loan products during the second quarter, according to a survey published this week by the Federal Reserve Board

Aug 02, 2021
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

