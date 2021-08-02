Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence

The 2021 Women of Influence winners represent 100 of the most influential women in leadership in the housing economy. More than just breaking records in the housing finance space, the HousingWire 2021 Women of Influence are shattering glass ceilings and leaving a legacy for years to come. During a year that has been dominated by never-before-seen challenges, these women have overcome the barriers and paved the way for future women leaders.

See below for HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence list, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.