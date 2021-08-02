Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence

The 2021 Women of Influence winners represent 100 of the most influential women in leadership in the housing economy. More than just breaking records in the housing finance space, the HousingWire 2021 Women of Influence are shattering glass ceilings and leaving a legacy for years to come. During a year that has been dominated by never-before-seen challenges, these women have overcome the barriers and paved the way for future women leaders.
See below for HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence list, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Abbie Tidmore
|Senior Managing Director, Correspondent National
|PennyMac
|Adrienne Goolsby
|SVP, US & Canada
|Habitat for Humanity International
|Angela Dunham
|Chief Operating Officer
|OJO Labs
|Ashley Smith
|VP, Marketing
|Finance of America Reverse
|Bernadette Kogler
|CEO and Co-Founder
|RiskSpan
|Briana Ings
|Head of Product and Design
|Snapdocs
|Carrie Gusmus
|President/CEO
|Aslan Home Lending Corporation
|Cassandra Alvis
|VP, Transitions
|Sourcepoint
|Cheri Lines
|Vice President of Technology Services
|Nexsys Technologies
|Cheryl Marchant
|SVP, Servicing Management
|Freedom Mortgage
|Chris Lagerblade
|President
|LHM Financial Corporation
|Chrissi Rhea
|CEO/President
|Mortgage Investors Group
|Chrissy Zotzmann Brown
|Chief Operations Officer
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
|Christina Pham
|President & Founder
|JMAC Lending
|Christy Schwartz
|Chief Accounting Officer
|Opendoor
|Courtney Poulos
|Broker/Owner; Co-Founder
|ACME Real Estate; ACME Real Estate Florida
|Cristy Ward
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Mortgage Connect
|Daniella Casseres
|Principal and Chair, Financial Instituions Regulatory Practice Group
|Offit Kurman
|Debora Aydelotte
|Chief Operating Officer
|Promontory MortgagePath
|Elly Cummings
|SVP, Great Lakes Gulf Coast Region
|New American Funding
|Emily Riley
|EVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
|Radian
|Erika Franks
|President
|ACT Appraisal
|Fee Gentry
|Member, Board of Directors, EXPI World Holdings
|eXp World Holdings
|Gitanjali Singh
|Head Strategy and Sales
|Visionet Systems
|Gretchen Pearson
|President/CEO
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties
|Heather Moldovan
|VP, Purchase and Client Relations Operations
|Amrock
|Hilary Saunders
|Co-Founder and Chief Broker Officer
|Side
|Jan Davis
|VP; AVP, Industry Standards
|MISMO; Mortgage Bankers Association
|Jane Mason
|Founder and CEO
|Clarifire
|Jennifer Wollmann
|Chairman of the Board
|MIAMI Association of Realtors
|Jesse Decker
|EVP, Customer Success
|Sagent
|Jessica Lautz
|VP, Demographics and Behavioral Insights
|National Association of Realtors
|Jessica Rosillo
|VP, Sales Training
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Joni Pilgrim
|CEO
|Nationwide Appraisal Network
|Josephine Umana
|SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Investments & Capital Markets
|Freddie Mac
|Julia Curran
|Senior Director, Product & Client Solutions
|SitusAMC
|Kamini Lane
|President Compass West Region
|Compass
|Katharine Loveland
|Vice President of Customer Success
|Reggora
|Katie Johnson
|General Counsel and Chief Member Experience Officer
|National Association of Realtors
|Katie Sweeney
|CEO
|Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
|Kim Wolcott
|SVP
|Academy Mortgage Corporation
|Kisha Weir
|Divisional Leader
|Movement Mortgage
|Kristie Wolford
|Chief Production Officer
|Synergy One Lending
|Laura Brandao
|President
|American Financial Resources
|Laura Martell
|EVP
|Mountain West Financial
|Laura Rittenberg
|President
|Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta and the Carolinas
|Lesley Alli
|Senior Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships
|Homepoint
|Linda Case
|SVP, Loan Administration
|TMS
|Lindsey Johnson
|President
|U.S. Mortgage Insurers
|Lorig Armenian
|VP, Strategic Communications and Marketing
|Freddie Mac
|Lusharn Heastie
|Chief Diversity Officer
|NewRez
|Lynley VanSingel
|SVP, Learning and Employee Experience
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Lynn Sheck
|SVP, Enterprise & Strategic Sales
|Finicity
|Marianne Mainardi
|SVP, Correspondent Lending
|NewRez
|Marisa Calderon
|Executive Director, CDFI and Chief of Community Finance & Mobility
|National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Community Development Fund
|Mary O’Donnell
|CEO/ President
|Westcor Land Title Insurance Company
|Mary Anne Ahmer
|SVP, Marketing
|LoanLogics
|Maylin Casanueva
|President
|Teraverde
|Michele Sims
|CFO
|Floify
|Natalie Koonce
|SVP, National Escrow Advisor
|WFG National Title Insurance Company
|Nicole Booth
|EVP, Public Affairs
|Notarize
|Pam Perry
|VP, Equitable Housing, Single-Family Business
|Freddie Mac
|Patti Cook
|CEO
|Finance of America Companies
|Patty Arvielo
|Co-Founder & President
|New American Funding
|Patty La Giglia
|Managing Director, Business Optimization
|Sun West Mortgage Company
|Priya Seenath
|SVP, Residential Servicing Division
|Freedom Mortgage
|Qingqing Ouyang
|EVP, Engineering
|OJO Labs
|Rainy Hake Austin
|President
|The Agency
|Rebecca Blabolil
|Chief Compliance Officer
|Guaranteed Rate Companies
|Rebecca McDonald
|Chief Product Officer
|Rocket Mortgage
|Sandra Jarish
|President
|Planet Home Lending
|Sarah Edelman
|Director of Affordable Iniatives
|Fannie Mae
|Sarah Pierce
|Head of Sales & Operations
|Better
|Sharon DeCastro
|SVP, Controller
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Sheila Klostermann
|Director, Quality Assurance
|Enact Mortgage Insurance
|Sherry Chris
|President and CEO
|Realogy Expansion Brands
|Sherry Samuels
|Executive, Software Engineering & Technology
|CoreLogic
|Shirley Bankers
|VP, Corporate Accounts Team
|Enact Mortgage Insurance
|Sonya Luechauer
|President & CEO
|DHI Mortgage Company
|Sophie Kim
|SVP, People and Culture
|Civic Financial Services
|Stacey Onnen
|President, U.S. Brokerage Operations
|eXp Realty
|Stephanie Brower
|GM of Orchard Title and Head of Closing Operations
|Orchard
|Stephenie Flood
|VP, Operations
|RE/MAX Gold
|Sue Baker
|VP, Product and Client Services, Secondary Marketing Technologies
|Black Knight
|Sue Melnick
|Chief Compliance and Chief Operating Officer
|Bay Equity Home Loans
|Sue Woodard
|Chief Customer Officer
|Total Expert
|Suha Zehl
|Chief Analytics Officer
|Equity Prime Mortgage
|Susan Roy
|EVP National Operations
|Sierra Pacific Mortgage
|Tammy Turner
|Eastern Division Manager
|CMG Financial
|Tamra Rieger
|Chief Operating Officer
|Evergreen Home Loans
|Tanja Cleve
|Senior Leader, Customer Success & Revenue Enablement
|Equifax
|Tara Smith
|Group President, Agency Services
|Stewart Title
|Taylor Castranova
|VP, Sales and Customer Success
|Sales Boomerang
|Tess Leighton
|Market Leader
|Movement Mortgage
|Tracy Berger
|SVP, Real Estate
|First American Corporation
|Twyla Hankins
|EVP, Operations
|American Financial Network
|Tyler Lee
|Head of Blend Title
|Blend
|Vanessa Famulener
|VP, Cash Close
|HomeLight
|Wendy Fowler
|Mortgage Operations Director
|Maxwell
|Wendy Purvey
|Chief Operating Officer
|Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty