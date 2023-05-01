Announcing the 2023 Class of Rising Stars!

HousingWire is excited to announce the 2023 class of Rising Stars! In its tenth year, this industry award is showcasing the up-and-coming leaders in housing who have had major accomplishments all before the age of 40. They help run major corporations, and are the entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s great businesses. They work in any and every area of the housing economy and come from diverse backgrounds but share one common trait — an outsized impact on the industry and within their businesses.
This year, 80 honorees are being recognized for their achievements — 40 winners representing the real estate category and 40 representing mortgage.
Take a minute to look through the full list of this year’s list of honorees below. Congratulations to the 2023 Rising Stars!
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Alayna Gardner
|Director of Sales and Marketing
|LodeStar Software Solutions
|Alex Boand
|Managing Director of Correspondent Group Sales
|Pennymac
|Alison Flinn
|Chief of Staff Development
|Amherst
|Amanda Morrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Company
|Andres Munar
|Owner and President
|Co/LAB Lending
|Andrew Jewett
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Anchor Loans
|Ashley Blackmore
|CEO and Founder
|Blackmore Group
|Azar Kheraj
|Chief Operating Officer
|OJO Canada
|Beau Blankenship
|License Partner and Private Office Advisor
|Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches
|Brandan Fairbanks
|Founder and CEO
|Perchwell
|Brandi Snowden
|Director of Member and Consumer Survey Research
|National Association of REALTORS
|Brandon Lwowski
|Director of Research
|HouseCanary
|Brannen Blazer
|Executive Director of Private Equity
|Amherst
|Brian Tolkin
|Vice President of Product
|Opendoor
|Brittany Tei
|Director of Operations Technology
|Thrive Mortgage
|Brock Cassidy
|Vice President of Business Development
|EasyKnock
|Chad Crile
|Loan Officer
|Fairway Independent Mortgage
|Chris Basinger
|Vice President of Strategic Partnerships
|Earnnest
|Chris Wade
|Director of Data Operations
|Showcase IDX
|Christopher Hussain
|CEO
|RealKey
|Courtney Graham
|Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer
|Princeton Mortgage Corporation
|Craig Austin
|Executive Vice President
|FirstClose
|Dalip Jaggi
|Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder
|Revive Real Estate
|Dave Umphress
|Operating Principal and Founder
|Flourish Real Estate Network – Keller Williams
|Devang Doshi
|Senior Vice President of Single-Family Capital Markets
|Fannie Mae
|Elizabeth Perez Barletta
|Attorney
|Ligris + Associates PC
|Eric Forney
|Vice President of Industry and Innovation
|Livian
|Gareth Borcherds
|Managing Director
|Ascent Software Group
|Grace Harrison
|Marketing Events Director
|Auction.com
|Greg Middleman
|Senior Vice President
|Freedom Mortgage
|Helena de Forton
|Managing director, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC)
|Christie's International Real Estate
|Jason Nicosia
|Senior Vice President of Expansion
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
|Jeff Smith
|Vice President of Marketing
|Guaranteed Rate
|Jennifer von Pohlmann
|Senior Director of Content and PR
|ATTOM
|Jesse Burrell
|CEO
|BatchService
|Jonathan Morales
|Managing Director
|Greystone
|Josiah Feuerbacher
|Principal Product Manager
|Maxwell
|Jozef Hlavek
|Digital Product Management Director
|Rocket Homes
|Julia Bi
|Head of Product Strategy
|Orchard
|Justin Foster
|Senior Vice President of People Experience
|Radian
|Karol Villavicencio
|Director of RegCheck Operations and Product Management
|Asurity
|Katherine Warren
|Director of Learning and Development
|PropStream
|Kayla Lopez
|Senior Vice President of Strategy
|UMortgage
|Kelly Hebert
|First Vice President of Sales Operations and Marketing
|LERETA
|Kerri Girouard
|Vice President of Client Success
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Kimber Fox
|Realtor and Assistant Business Manager
|Texas Pride Realty Group – HomeSmart Stars
|Lauren Brown
|Retail Market Manager
|Sierra Pacific Mortgage
|Lauren Bowen
|Chief Operating Officer
|Robert Slack
|Lindsay Listanski
|National Vice President of Field Marketing
|Coldwell Banker Real Estate
|Lindsey Clark
|Regional Operations Manager
|PrimeLending
|Lyra Waggoner
|Chief Information Officer
|Movement Mortgage
|Matt Harbus
|Executive Vice President
|Freedom Mortgage
|Matt Pettit
|President
|Arrive Home
|Melinda Maloney
|Director of Business Line and Field Marketing
|ServiceLink
|Michael Lucarelli
|CEO and Co-Founder
|RentSpree
|Mike Chang
|Director of OJO Select Network
|OJO
|Mike Vough
|Vice President of Hedging and Trading Products, Optimal Blue
|Black Knight
|Morgan Klabenes
|Senior Leader of Solutions Engineering
|Corelogic
|Nate Levin
|Managing Director
|Parker89
|Nate Trunfio
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Lima One Capital
|Nick Friedman
|Senior Director and Growth Manager
|HomeLight
|Nicole Goodman
|Senior Director of Product Marketing and Strategy
|First American Data & Analytics
|Nuria Rivera
|CEO
|Novation Title Insurance Agency
|Ori Tamuz
|Co-Founder and CEO
|DoorLoop
|Peter Lillestolen
|Senior Director and Co-Head of Targeted Affordable Housing
|Freddie Mac
|Rahkiya Reid
|Associate Broker
|Keller Williams Preferred Properties
|Renee Lawlor
|Director of Operations Strategy
|Hometap
|Reno Manuele
|President
|Neighborhood Loans
|Rogelio Goertzen II
|Director of UWM Sales
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Ryan Jancula
|Real Estate Broker
|Compass
|Sarah Reynolds Oji
|CEO
|EmpowerHome
|Saurabh Shah
|Co-founder
|InstaLend Corporation
|Scott Slezak
|Vice President and Underwriting Leader
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Shailendra Singh
|Director of Software Engineering
|Sagent
|Shellie Burton
|Vice President of Escrow
|Mr. Cooper
|Sunny Ramamurthy
|Senior Product Leader
|CoreLogic
|Thu-Lynn Nguyen
|Vice President of Marketing
|InterLinc Mortgage
|Tony Nguyen
|Loan Officer
|Supreme Lending
|Victoria Keichinger
|Vice President of Brand Marketing
|Coldwell Banker Real Estate
|Xun Wang
|Vice President of Credit Decision Models
|Freddie Mac