Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
Blend CEO on the firm’s runway, vision and shifting priorities
Blend CEO on the firm’s runway, vision and shifting priorities
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
Logan Mohtashami on why the foreclosure fanatics are wrong (again)
Logan Mohtashami on why the foreclosure fanatics are wrong (again)
MortgageReal Estate

Announcing the 2023 Class of Rising Stars!

HousingWire is excited to announce the 2023 class of Rising Stars! In its tenth year, this industry award is showcasing the up-and-coming leaders in housing who have had major accomplishments all before the age of 40. They help run major corporations, and are the entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s great businesses. They work in any and every area of the housing economy and come from diverse backgrounds but share one common trait — an outsized impact on the industry and within their businesses.

This year, 80 honorees are being recognized for their achievements — 40 winners representing the real estate category and 40 representing mortgage.

Take a minute to look through the full list of this year’s list of honorees below. Congratulations to the 2023 Rising Stars!

Name Job Title Company Name
Alayna Gardner Director of Sales and Marketing LodeStar Software Solutions
Alex Boand Managing Director of Correspondent Group Sales Pennymac
Alison Flinn Chief of Staff Development Amherst
Amanda Morrow Director of Investor Relations Atlantic Bay Mortgage Company
Andres Munar Owner and President Co/LAB Lending
Andrew Jewett Chief Strategy Officer Anchor Loans
Ashley Blackmore CEO and Founder Blackmore Group
Azar Kheraj Chief Operating Officer OJO Canada
Beau Blankenship License Partner and Private Office Advisor Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches
Brandan Fairbanks Founder and CEO Perchwell
Brandi Snowden Director of Member and Consumer Survey Research National Association of REALTORS
Brandon Lwowski Director of Research HouseCanary
Brannen Blazer Executive Director of Private Equity Amherst
Brian Tolkin Vice President of Product Opendoor
Brittany Tei Director of Operations Technology Thrive Mortgage
Brock Cassidy Vice President of Business Development EasyKnock
Chad Crile Loan Officer Fairway Independent Mortgage
Chris Basinger Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Earnnest
Chris Wade Director of Data Operations Showcase IDX
Christopher Hussain CEO RealKey
Courtney Graham Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer Princeton Mortgage Corporation
Craig Austin Executive Vice President FirstClose
Dalip Jaggi Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Revive Real Estate
Dave Umphress Operating Principal and Founder Flourish Real Estate Network – Keller Williams
Devang Doshi Senior Vice President of Single-Family Capital Markets Fannie Mae
Elizabeth Perez Barletta Attorney Ligris + Associates PC
Eric Forney Vice President of Industry and Innovation Livian
Gareth Borcherds Managing Director Ascent Software Group
Grace Harrison Marketing Events Director Auction.com
Greg Middleman Senior Vice President Freedom Mortgage
Helena de Forton Managing director, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) Christie's International Real Estate
Jason Nicosia Senior Vice President of Expansion Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Jeff Smith Vice President of Marketing Guaranteed Rate
Jennifer von Pohlmann Senior Director of Content and PR ATTOM
Jesse Burrell CEO BatchService
Jonathan Morales Managing Director Greystone
Josiah Feuerbacher Principal Product Manager Maxwell
Jozef Hlavek Digital Product Management Director Rocket Homes
Julia Bi Head of Product Strategy Orchard
Justin Foster Senior Vice President of People Experience Radian
Karol Villavicencio Director of RegCheck Operations and Product Management Asurity
Katherine Warren Director of Learning and Development PropStream
Kayla Lopez Senior Vice President of Strategy UMortgage
Kelly Hebert First Vice President of Sales Operations and Marketing LERETA
Kerri Girouard Vice President of Client Success ICE Mortgage Technology
Kimber Fox Realtor and Assistant Business Manager Texas Pride Realty Group – HomeSmart Stars
Lauren Brown Retail Market Manager Sierra Pacific Mortgage
Lauren Bowen Chief Operating Officer Robert Slack
Lindsay Listanski National Vice President of Field Marketing Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Lindsey Clark Regional Operations Manager PrimeLending
Lyra Waggoner Chief Information Officer Movement Mortgage
Matt Harbus Executive Vice President Freedom Mortgage
Matt Pettit President Arrive Home
Melinda Maloney Director of Business Line and Field Marketing ServiceLink
Michael Lucarelli CEO and Co-Founder RentSpree
Mike Chang Director of OJO Select Network OJO
Mike Vough Vice President of Hedging and Trading Products, Optimal Blue Black Knight
Morgan Klabenes Senior Leader of Solutions Engineering Corelogic
Nate Levin Managing Director Parker89
Nate Trunfio Chief Revenue Officer Lima One Capital
Nick Friedman Senior Director and Growth Manager HomeLight
Nicole Goodman Senior Director of Product Marketing and Strategy First American Data & Analytics
Nuria Rivera CEO Novation Title Insurance Agency
Ori Tamuz Co-Founder and CEO DoorLoop
Peter Lillestolen Senior Director and Co-Head of Targeted Affordable Housing Freddie Mac
Rahkiya Reid Associate Broker Keller Williams Preferred Properties
Renee Lawlor Director of Operations Strategy Hometap
Reno Manuele President Neighborhood Loans
Rogelio Goertzen II Director of UWM Sales United Wholesale Mortgage
Ryan Jancula Real Estate Broker Compass
Sarah Reynolds Oji CEO EmpowerHome
Saurabh Shah Co-founder InstaLend Corporation
Scott Slezak Vice President and Underwriting Leader United Wholesale Mortgage
Shailendra Singh Director of Software Engineering Sagent
Shellie Burton Vice President of Escrow Mr. Cooper
Sunny Ramamurthy Senior Product Leader CoreLogic
Thu-Lynn Nguyen Vice President of Marketing InterLinc Mortgage
Tony Nguyen Loan Officer Supreme Lending
Victoria Keichinger Vice President of Brand Marketing Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Xun Wang Vice President of Credit Decision Models Freddie Mac

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Tech
Beyond TRID: Safeguarding compliance on every loan HW+

We’ve asked Phillip McCall, how lenders can keep up with new and upcoming regulations to maintain loan quality in this environment.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please