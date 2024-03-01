Announcing HousingWire’s 2024 Finance Leaders

HousingWire is excited to introduce the winners of the 2024 Finance Leaders award, recognizing the top finance executives in housing who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets. In its 4th year, 40 honorees were recognized.

This year’s Finance Leaders were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success.

“Even the best business operators, innovators and entrepreneurs have no chance at winning or growing without creative, diligent and strategic financial management and execution,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The executives recognized in the 2024 HousingWire Finance Leaders program represent the strategic finance leaders that unlock and empower progress. They navigate capital markets, execute strategic growth initiatives and facilitate accretive M&A deals. The 2024 Finance Leaders exemplify excellence.”

Take a look at the full list of this year’s honorees below!