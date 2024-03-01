Announcing HousingWire’s 2024 Finance Leaders

HousingWire is excited to introduce the winners of the 2024 Finance Leaders award, recognizing the top finance executives in housing who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets. In its 4th year, 40 honorees were recognized.
This year’s Finance Leaders were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success.
“Even the best business operators, innovators and entrepreneurs have no chance at winning or growing without creative, diligent and strategic financial management and execution,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The executives recognized in the 2024 HousingWire Finance Leaders program represent the strategic finance leaders that unlock and empower progress. They navigate capital markets, execute strategic growth initiatives and facilitate accretive M&A deals. The 2024 Finance Leaders exemplify excellence.”
Take a look at the full list of this year’s honorees below!
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Alan Tiongson
|VP of Secondary Marketing and Asset Management
|Constructive Capital (Constructive Loans)
|Andrew Stringer
|EVP, Senior Director of Capital Markets
|PrimeLending
|Ben Allison
|Chief Financial Officer
|Deephaven Mortgage
|Bryan Charap
|Chief Financial Officer
|Realtor.com
|Cassie Vosburgh
|Chief Financial Officer
|ACES Quality Management
|Charles Coletta
|Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy
|American Financial Network
|Charlotte Simonelli
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Chris Barnett
|Chief Financial Officer
|Latter & Blum
|Christy Schwartz
|Interim Chief Financial Officer
|Opendoor
|Chryssa Halley
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Fannie Mae
|David Brown
|Senior Vice President of Capital Markets
|Supreme Lending
|David Dam
|EVP of Finance
|ATTOM
|Ed Messman
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Legacy Group Capital
|Greg Middleman
|Executive Vice President
|Freedom Mortgage
|Ian Kimball
|Executive Director of Strategy
|Service First Mortgage
|Jason Baker
|Executive Vice President, Capital Markets
|InterLinc Mortgage Services
|Kasey Marty
|Executive Vice President of Secondary Marketing
|Guaranteed Rate
|Katie Mulville
|Director of Treasury
|Rocket Companies
|Ken Jacobson
|Senior Vice President, Capital Markets
|CV3 Financial Services
|Kent Cheng
|Principal Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
|eXp World Holdings
|Kevin Ryan
|Chief Financial Officer
|Xactus
|Kevin Groff
|Executive Vice President of Finance
|Opteon USA
|Kurt Johnson
|Chief Financial Officer
|Mr. Cooper Group
|Marcia Kaufman
|Chief Executive Officer
|Bayport Funding
|Mark Kearns
|Chief Financial Officer
|BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies
|Michael Blake
|President, Capital Markets
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Michael Sargent
|Senior Controller, Keller Williams Capital Properties
|Keller Williams Capital Properties
|Mike Clear
|Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer
|Realty ONE Group
|Mike Leone
|Chief Financial Officer
|Bright MLS
|Mike Schommer
|Vice President of Finance
|Optimal Blue
|Pamela Marsh
|Senior Managing Director and Treasurer
|PennyMac
|Prateek Khokhar
|Chief Financial Officer
|American Pacific Mortgage
|Rami Hasani
|SVP, Financial Reporting, Analysis & Compliance
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Rebecca Levine
|Chief Financial Officer
|Curbio
|Sarah Craig
|Chief Financial Officer
|Flat Branch Home Loans
|Scott Tansil
|Chief Operations Officer
|FirstBank
|Shawn Kelly
|Partner and Chief Operations Officer
|Rice Park Capital Management
|Sumita Pandit
|Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Radian
|Tanya Ceperley
|Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions
|First American Financial Corporation
|Tracie Lewis
|Senior Managing Partner of Financial Planning and Analysis
|Mortgage Advisory Partners