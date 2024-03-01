Announcing HousingWire’s 2024 Finance Leaders

Pricing exceptions are widespread in mortgage — and so are the regulatory risks

Recognizing the top finance executives who drive growth and move the housing economy forward

HousingWire is excited to introduce the winners of the 2024 Finance Leaders award, recognizing the top finance executives in housing who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets. In its 4th year, 40 honorees were recognized.

This year’s Finance Leaders were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success.

“Even the best business operators, innovators and entrepreneurs have no chance at winning or growing without creative, diligent and strategic financial management and execution,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The executives recognized in the 2024 HousingWire Finance Leaders program represent the strategic finance leaders that unlock and empower progress. They navigate capital markets, execute strategic growth initiatives and facilitate accretive M&A deals. The 2024 Finance Leaders exemplify excellence.”

Take a look at the full list of this year’s honorees below!

Name Job Title Company Name
Alan Tiongson VP of Secondary Marketing and Asset Management Constructive Capital (Constructive Loans)
Andrew Stringer EVP, Senior Director of Capital Markets PrimeLending
Ben Allison Chief Financial Officer Deephaven Mortgage
Bryan Charap Chief Financial Officer Realtor.com
Cassie Vosburgh Chief Financial Officer ACES Quality Management
Charles Coletta Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy American Financial Network
Charlotte Simonelli Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Anywhere Real Estate
Chris Barnett Chief Financial Officer Latter & Blum
Christy Schwartz Interim Chief Financial Officer Opendoor
Chryssa Halley Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Fannie Mae
David Brown Senior Vice President of Capital Markets Supreme Lending
David Dam EVP of Finance ATTOM
Ed Messman Chief Strategy Officer Legacy Group Capital
Greg Middleman Executive Vice President Freedom Mortgage
Ian Kimball Executive Director of Strategy Service First Mortgage
Jason Baker Executive Vice President, Capital Markets InterLinc Mortgage Services
Kasey Marty Executive Vice President of Secondary Marketing Guaranteed Rate
Katie Mulville Director of Treasury Rocket Companies
Ken Jacobson Senior Vice President, Capital Markets CV3 Financial Services
Kent Cheng Principal Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer eXp World Holdings
Kevin Ryan Chief Financial Officer Xactus
Kevin Groff Executive Vice President of Finance Opteon USA
Kurt Johnson Chief Financial Officer Mr. Cooper Group
Marcia Kaufman Chief Executive Officer Bayport Funding
Mark Kearns Chief Financial Officer BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies
Michael Blake President, Capital Markets Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Michael Sargent Senior Controller, Keller Williams Capital Properties Keller Williams Capital Properties
Mike Clear Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer Realty ONE Group
Mike Leone Chief Financial Officer Bright MLS
Mike Schommer Vice President of Finance Optimal Blue
Pamela Marsh Senior Managing Director and Treasurer PennyMac
Prateek Khokhar Chief Financial Officer American Pacific Mortgage
Rami Hasani SVP, Financial Reporting, Analysis & Compliance United Wholesale Mortgage
Rebecca Levine Chief Financial Officer Curbio
Sarah Craig Chief Financial Officer Flat Branch Home Loans
Scott Tansil Chief Operations Officer FirstBank
Shawn Kelly Partner and Chief Operations Officer Rice Park Capital Management
Sumita Pandit Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Radian
Tanya Ceperley Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions First American Financial Corporation
Tracie Lewis Senior Managing Partner of Financial Planning and Analysis Mortgage Advisory Partners

