Introducing HousingWire’s 2020 Class of Rising Stars

This year’s 2020 Class of Rising Stars celebrates 50 young innovators moving the housing industry forward. Coming from all sectors of housing – mortgage, real estate, fintech, servicing and more, these up-and-coming leaders are blazing their own trail. The norm is no longer good enough. These Rising Stars are taking the lead on revolutionizing the housing industry.

From their use of data to how they bring their teams together and even lead those that follow behind them, these young leaders are the future of the housing industry. And from where we’re standing, the future is bright.

Narrowing the selection down to 50 was more difficult than ever before, and the list of nominees was even more competitive than previous years.

Not only did we have a hard time chosing just 50, but now we also can’t wait any longer to share the list of winners with you. We are so excited about the 2020 Rising Stars and what they have accomplished, that we decided to release an early look at the list of winners for members of our HW+ community.

See below for HousingWire’s 2020 Class of Rising Stars, and check back on June 1st to click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their amazing accomplishments, and how each one is shaping the industry around them through their leadership and innovation.