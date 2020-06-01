2020 HW Rising Star: Erik Anderson

Erik Anderson, MAXEX Chief Operating Officer, Age: 37

Erik Anderson is a dynamic, results-oriented executive and board member with significant experience scaling organizations in high-growth environments. During his three-plus years as CEO of Sourcepoint, Anderson assembled a team that delivered a fivefold increase in revenue, added 2,700 associates and launched new offices and business lines globally. He and his team came to be known by their clients for their understanding. They always strived to listen, understand and deliver—in that order. His tenure at Sourcepoint led to the thirteen most profitable quarters in company history. Anderson now brings his critical operational and industry experience to MAXEX as chief operating officer. In this new role, Anderson is working to build upon MAXEX’s previous growth and support its market momentum, using his expertise to help deliver on the incredible market demand that has been tapped into by the creation of the first true on-demand mortgage exchange for whole loans.

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received?

“Listen to understand, not reply. Use this understanding to help others solve the problems that frustrate them most. Whether as an individual or a company, focus on how you can understand and help and over time. You will find this behavior is appreciated and rewarded.”