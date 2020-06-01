2020 HW Rising Star: John Bosley

Planet Home Lending Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Correspondent, Age: 38

John Bosley’s analytic and strategic insights are the fuel driving the growth of Planet Home Lending’s correspondent division and many successful capital markets initiatives over the past five years. Bosley provides leadership insight into market opportunities including entry points, exit strategy, projected returns and risk management. On a day-to-day basis, Bosley manages both capital markets and the company’s correspondent division, which grew volume by 70% in 2019. That growth continues because of Bosley’s contributions to capital markets, sales and operations. On the operations side, Bosley’s implementation of offshoring and technology enhancements contributed to a 20% reduction of cost per funded loan in 2019. He and his capital markets team provided MSR pricing analysis and hedging, underpinning the growth of the company’s servicing portfolio from $14 billion in 2018 to $19 billion in 2019.

What is one habit that has helped you succeed?

“Training and empowering others. Many employees in my divisions began in lower-level roles, had a strong passion for their work, and grew into positions with more responsibility. I talk about how things are done, but also why they are done, so people understand how their role contributes to Planet Home Lending’s success.”