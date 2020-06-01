2020 HW Rising Star: Samantha Budzyn

Nexsys Technologies Director of Operations, Age: 30

Samantha Budzyn spent nearly 18 months visiting states around the country, helping to blaze a path for adoption of digital closing legislation. She lobbied and testified for changes to existing laws and regulations, working with lawmakers and secretaries of state providing education about why digital closings are important to their constituents. She contributed to industry groups—speaking at multiple conferences and events to provide guidance on how to implement digital closings (as well as addressing their benefits and common pitfalls), and acting as a co-chair for key committees where she drives change in the mortgage and title industries and brings awareness of new topics and trends. Before joining start-up company Nexsys Technologies, Budzyn reported directly to the president of a nationwide title and closing services provider, which gave her unique insight and understanding into the needs and expectations of the mortgage industry. Now on the solution-provider side, Budzyn helps Nexsys Technologies craft digital closing products.

What is one habit that has helped you succeed?

“I’ve developed a true passion for learning, and I’m never satisfied with my current level of knowledge. I continuously reassess what I know about current processes, and I’m always eager to expand my knowledge base, plunge into a new certification or business education program or explore new industry trends.”