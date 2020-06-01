2020 HW Rising Star: Bryan Budd

Mr. Cooper Senior Vice President of Correspondent Operations and Co-Issue, Age: 38

Bryan Budd is a trusted leader who works tirelessly to give his clients and his team members a positive experience. Budd has played a significant role in growing Mr. Cooper’s correspondent channel and co-issue program to become one of the largest in the industry. He is responsible for executing a best-in-class operations platform for 800-plus correspondent clients and 100-plus co-issue clients. When Mr. Cooper acquired Pacific Union Financial, Budd led the integration of the operations platforms and team, including delegated and non-delegated. Budd’s management of the credit box policy integration led to a final offering and channel structure that were prudent and attractive to prospects. Budd also played a key role in the launch of Mr. Cooper’s loan acquisition platform for delegated loan transactions, the Mortgage Xpress interface. Budd managed the platform development from inception to functionality, and he continues to manage the platform’s enhancements, such as the recent integration with Ellie Mae’s Investor Connect.

What is one habit that has helped you succeed?

“Focusing on what is right versus who is right. Every team member, from individual contributors to executive leaders, can add value and provide thought leadership. Focusing on the ideas themselves, as opposed to where they came from, provides a diversity of thought that helps teams win.”