Announcing the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders

In its third year, HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award is recognizing the marketers in housing who represent the brains and creativity behind the growth and success of their organizations. Through compelling messaging, content development, strategic campaigns and much more, these leaders are driving meaningful revenue growth for their organizations by engaging audiences and generating brand awareness day in and day out.
This year’s list includes a diverse group of marketing minds who come from many different aspects of housing. However, they all share a common trait of working collaboratively across their organizations to help drive growth and success.
Congratulations to the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders! Take a look at each honoree’s full profiles below.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Alex Todak
|Executive Vice President
|Kairos Appraisal Services
|Amit Kulkarni
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Bright MLS
|Amory Wooden
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Anywhere Brands
|Anthony Toro
|Managing Director
|Sun West Mortgage Company
|Brad Sivert
|CMO, Head of Fintech Marketing
|Tavant
|Brian Icenhower
|Founder and CEO
|Icenhower Coaching and Consulting
|Caitlin Green
|Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications
|ServiceLink
|Carolyn Merchant
|Chief Marketing Officer
|eXp Realty
|Celia Pinczower
|Head of Marketing
|Endpoint
|Chelsea Vonder Haar
|Senior Vice President of Marketing
|USA Mortgage
|Coleen Bogle
|Chief Marketing and Growth Officer
|Draper and Kramer Mortgage
|Corie Meredith
|Vice President of Marketing
|UMortgage
|Corin Clement
|Chief Digital Marketing Officer
|JPAR Real Estate
|Courtney Ray
|Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communication
|Opteon
|Darcy Patch
|VP Marketing, Enterprise Solutions
|MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company
|David Bitton
|Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer
|DoorLoop
|David Marine
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Coldwell Banker Real Estate
|David King
|Chief Brand Officer
|Homeowners Financial Group
|Debbie McGriff
|Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Single-Family
|Freddie Mac
|Dre Madden
|Chief Marketing Officer
|The Real Brokerage
|Eric Kujala
|Vice President of Product Marketing
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Erica Sachse
|CEO and co-founder
|Snaplistings and Development Marketing Team
|Hadley Stecker
|Head of Marketing
|Spruce
|Jarrett Stanley
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Nationwide Mortgage Bankers
|Jennifer Johnson
|Owner and Chief Marketing Officer
|The Client Cube
|Jennifer Leonard
|Vice President of Marketing
|AIME
|Julie Pierson-Fields
|Vice President of Marketing
|Fathom Holdings
|Kara Taylor
|Executive Vice President of Marketing
|ATTOM
|Kenon Chen
|Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth
|Clear Capital
|Krish Dhokia
|Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development
|Kind Lending
|Kristen Durand
|Vice President of Strategic Marketing
|Auction.com
|Liz Lilly
|Vice President of Marketing and Communications
|Flueid
|Matt Kaufman
|Vice President and Head of Marketing
|Qualia
|Michael Wojcik
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Fay Financial
|Moneek Langston
|Vice President of Marketing
|Mortgage Investors Group
|Nadja Brandt
|Public Relations Director
|RentSpree
|Olivia Mariani
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Curbio
|Paul Akinmade
|Chief Strategy Officer
|CMG Financial
|Prakash Karnani
|Executive Vice President of Marketing and Technology
|Homespire Mortgage
|Rachel Keohan
|Vice President of Marketing
|Hometap
|Rivers Pearce
|Chief Evangelist
|Milestones
|Rosalie Berg
|Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations
|Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations
|Sara Holtz
|Vice President of Demand Marketing and Communications
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Scott Cange
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Delmar Mortgage
|Shannon Baldwin
|Vice President of Marketing
|Milestones
|Steve James
|Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
|Fannie Mae
|Steven Cooley
|Founder
|Art Vs. Math
|Vashti Brotherhood
|President
|Incenter Marketing
|Wayne Stanley
|Owner and Chief Inspiration Officer
|Bowe Digital
|Whitney Curry
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Pacaso