Announcing the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders

In its third year, HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award is recognizing the marketers in housing who represent the brains and creativity behind the growth and success of their organizations. Through compelling messaging, content development, strategic campaigns and much more, these leaders are driving meaningful revenue growth for their organizations by engaging audiences and generating brand awareness day in and day out. 

This year’s list includes a diverse group of marketing minds who come from many different aspects of housing. However, they all share a common trait of working collaboratively across their organizations to help drive growth and success.

Congratulations to the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders! Take a look at each honoree’s full profiles below.

Name Job Title Company Name
Alex Todak Executive Vice President Kairos Appraisal Services
Amit Kulkarni Chief Marketing Officer Bright MLS
Amory Wooden Chief Marketing Officer Anywhere Brands
Anthony Toro Managing Director Sun West Mortgage Company
Brad Sivert CMO, Head of Fintech Marketing Tavant
Brian Icenhower Founder and CEO Icenhower Coaching and Consulting
Caitlin Green Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications ServiceLink
Carolyn Merchant Chief Marketing Officer eXp Realty
Celia Pinczower Head of Marketing Endpoint
Chelsea Vonder Haar Senior Vice President of Marketing USA Mortgage
Coleen Bogle Chief Marketing and Growth Officer Draper and Kramer Mortgage
Corie Meredith Vice President of Marketing UMortgage
Corin Clement Chief Digital Marketing Officer JPAR Real Estate
Courtney Ray Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communication Opteon
Darcy Patch VP Marketing, Enterprise Solutions MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company
David Bitton Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer DoorLoop
David Marine Chief Marketing Officer Coldwell Banker Real Estate
David King Chief Brand Officer Homeowners Financial Group
Debbie McGriff Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Single-Family Freddie Mac
Dre Madden Chief Marketing Officer The Real Brokerage
Eric Kujala Vice President of Product Marketing ICE Mortgage Technology
Erica Sachse CEO and co-founder Snaplistings and Development Marketing Team
Hadley Stecker Head of Marketing Spruce
Jarrett Stanley Chief Marketing Officer Nationwide Mortgage Bankers
Jennifer Johnson Owner and Chief Marketing Officer The Client Cube
Jennifer Leonard Vice President of Marketing AIME
Julie Pierson-Fields Vice President of Marketing Fathom Holdings
Kara Taylor Executive Vice President of Marketing ATTOM
Kenon Chen Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth Clear Capital
Krish Dhokia Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Kind Lending
Kristen Durand Vice President of Strategic Marketing Auction.com
Liz Lilly Vice President of Marketing and Communications Flueid
Matt Kaufman Vice President and Head of Marketing Qualia
Michael Wojcik Chief Marketing Officer Fay Financial
Moneek Langston Vice President of Marketing Mortgage Investors Group
Nadja Brandt Public Relations Director RentSpree
Olivia Mariani Chief Marketing Officer Curbio
Paul Akinmade Chief Strategy Officer CMG Financial
Prakash Karnani Executive Vice President of Marketing and Technology Homespire Mortgage
Rachel Keohan Vice President of Marketing Hometap
Rivers Pearce Chief Evangelist Milestones
Rosalie Berg Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations
Sara Holtz Vice President of Demand Marketing and Communications ICE Mortgage Technology
Scott Cange Chief Marketing Officer Delmar Mortgage
Shannon Baldwin Vice President of Marketing Milestones
Steve James Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Fannie Mae
Steven Cooley Founder Art Vs. Math
Vashti Brotherhood President Incenter Marketing
Wayne Stanley Owner and Chief Inspiration Officer Bowe Digital
Whitney Curry Chief Marketing Officer Pacaso
