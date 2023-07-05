Announcing the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders

In its third year, HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award is recognizing the marketers in housing who represent the brains and creativity behind the growth and success of their organizations. Through compelling messaging, content development, strategic campaigns and much more, these leaders are driving meaningful revenue growth for their organizations by engaging audiences and generating brand awareness day in and day out.

This year’s list includes a diverse group of marketing minds who come from many different aspects of housing. However, they all share a common trait of working collaboratively across their organizations to help drive growth and success.

Congratulations to the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders! Take a look at each honoree’s full profiles below.