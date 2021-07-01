Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series starting on July 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in real estate.

ICE Mortgage Technology on digital mortgage tech
ICE Mortgage Technology on digital mortgage tech

In today’s episode, Salesforce's Geoff Green and ICE Mortgage Technology's Chris Backe discuss how companies can improve the mortgage borrower experience in today’s digital economy.

What builders see in a deeply unhealthy housing market
What builders see in a deeply unhealthy housing market

Sales inventory has increased to 5.1 months, which brings the three-month average to 4.63 months. This changes the equation for some homebuilders, who were absolutely thriving in an ultra-low-inventory housing market environment.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element
How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

Radian Ready helps overcome the challenges title services face in today's digital landscape by simplifying title review, so borrowers understand the process from start to finish.

Awards

Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Marketing Leaders

If there’s one common characteristic that HousingWire saw the brightest marketing leaders and minds in the housing industry wield last year, it was being agile. When the world shifted to work from home, marketers stepped in with new messaging and strategic campaigns to reach their target audience. When mortgage and acquisition activity picked up, marketers created new brand unity between companies. When purchase and refinance demand started spiking, marketers were there to ensure the massive expansion of the company was matched with strong culture, retention and partnerships. They were there, in the middle of everything, to make sure that brand loyalty would last well beyond 2021. This foundational first class of 2021 Marketing Leaders includes the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing industry.

See below for HousingWire’s 2021 Marketing Leaders list, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.

Name Job Title Company Name
Andy Capener SVP, Marketing Finicity
Beth Keckley Owner & Lead Consultant Dunegrass Consulting
Brad Jones Chief Marketing Officer NewRez
Brad Sivert Head of Marketing and Proptech Tavant
Brandie Young Chief Marketing Officer Candor Technology
Brian Fluhr VP, Marketing Veros Real Estate Solutions
Brittany Whitmire SVP, Marketing First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Carol Crawford Chief Marketing Officer ClosingCorp
Courtney Chakarun Chief Marketing Officer eXp World Holdings
Courtney Graham Chief Marketing Officer Princeton Mortgage
Danny Byrnes Chief Revenue Officer Nationwide Title Clearing
David King Chief Marketing Officer A&D Mortgage
David Marine Chief Marketing Officer Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Elizabeth Hillestad SVP, Marketing Civic Financial Services
Ian Miller Chief Marketing Officer Mortgage Capital Trading
Jennette Landrum EVP, Marketing New American Funding
Jennifer Marchetti Chief Marketing Officer Realogy Expansion Brands
Jessica Manna President, Digital Strategy & Innovation Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Jim Anderson Chief Marketing Officer Finance of America Mortgage
Jim Jumpe Chief Marketing Officer Arch Mortgage Insurance
Jim McDonald Chief Marketing Officer Planet Home Lending
Joe Manning Chief Marketing and Technology Officer Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties
John Van Slyke VP, Growth HomeLight
Jonas Moe SVP, Marketing ICE Mortgage Technology
Jonathan Lyons Head of Marketing Clear Capital
Kara Taylor EVP, Marketing ATTOM Data Solutions
Karen Starns Chief Marketing Officer OJO Labs
Kasia Stephenson VP, Director of Marketing Sierra Pacific Mortgage
Kate Pettique Chief Marketing Officer Supreme Lending
Kelley Mangel Director of Marketing LBA Ware
Kelly Gill VP, Marketing & Advertising Motto Franchising and wemlo
Kerri Milam Founder & President Depth Public Relations
Lisa Fenske SVP, Marketing & Communications Waterstone Mortgage
Matt Kaufman VP, Marketing Qualia
Mickey Neuberger Chief Marketing Officer Realtor.com
Nick Belenky Chief Revenue Officer Top of Mind
Paul Akinmade Chief Strategy Officer CMG Financial
Paul Lucido Chief Marketing Officer Paramount Residential Mortgage Group
Philip Yee SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Plaza Home Mortgage
Richard Jackman VP, Marketing SimpleNexus
Romi Mahajan Chief Marketing Officer Quantarium
Romina Cusenza VP, Marketing ACES Quality Management
Sarah DeCiantis EVP, Chief Marketing Officer United Wholesale Mortgage
Steve James SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Fannie Mae
Suresh Srinivasan Chief Marketing Officer Roofstock
Teressa Lurk VP, Marketing & Design Mortgage Bankers Association
Trey Rigdon SVP, Marketing Wyndham Capital Mortgage
Vashti Brotherhood President Incenter Marketing
Wendy Peel VP, Sales and Marketing ReverseVision
William Schumacher Director of Marketing Kentwood Real Estate

Most Popular Articles

HW+ Atlanta inventory
Housing market inventory is about to get better

Low housing market inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But we should see some relief in the next several months.

Jun 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_156249839
DOJ withdraws from settlement with NAR

The DOJ has fully walked back a settlement agreement it reached with NAR in November regarding anti-trust claims, the agency announced Thursday.

Jul 01, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please