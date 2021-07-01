Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Marketing Leaders

If there’s one common characteristic that HousingWire saw the brightest marketing leaders and minds in the housing industry wield last year, it was being agile. When the world shifted to work from home, marketers stepped in with new messaging and strategic campaigns to reach their target audience. When mortgage and acquisition activity picked up, marketers created new brand unity between companies. When purchase and refinance demand started spiking, marketers were there to ensure the massive expansion of the company was matched with strong culture, retention and partnerships. They were there, in the middle of everything, to make sure that brand loyalty would last well beyond 2021. This foundational first class of 2021 Marketing Leaders includes the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing industry.
See below for HousingWire’s 2021 Marketing Leaders list, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Andy Capener
|SVP, Marketing
|Finicity
|Beth Keckley
|Owner & Lead Consultant
|Dunegrass Consulting
|Brad Jones
|Chief Marketing Officer
|NewRez
|Brad Sivert
|Head of Marketing and Proptech
|Tavant
|Brandie Young
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Candor Technology
|Brian Fluhr
|VP, Marketing
|Veros Real Estate Solutions
|Brittany Whitmire
|SVP, Marketing
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Carol Crawford
|Chief Marketing Officer
|ClosingCorp
|Courtney Chakarun
|Chief Marketing Officer
|eXp World Holdings
|Courtney Graham
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Princeton Mortgage
|Danny Byrnes
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Nationwide Title Clearing
|David King
|Chief Marketing Officer
|A&D Mortgage
|David Marine
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Coldwell Banker Real Estate
|Elizabeth Hillestad
|SVP, Marketing
|Civic Financial Services
|Ian Miller
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Mortgage Capital Trading
|Jennette Landrum
|EVP, Marketing
|New American Funding
|Jennifer Marchetti
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Realogy Expansion Brands
|Jessica Manna
|President, Digital Strategy & Innovation
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Jim Anderson
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Finance of America Mortgage
|Jim Jumpe
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Arch Mortgage Insurance
|Jim McDonald
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Planet Home Lending
|Joe Manning
|Chief Marketing and Technology Officer
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties
|John Van Slyke
|VP, Growth
|HomeLight
|Jonas Moe
|SVP, Marketing
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Jonathan Lyons
|Head of Marketing
|Clear Capital
|Kara Taylor
|EVP, Marketing
|ATTOM Data Solutions
|Karen Starns
|Chief Marketing Officer
|OJO Labs
|Kasia Stephenson
|VP, Director of Marketing
|Sierra Pacific Mortgage
|Kate Pettique
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Supreme Lending
|Kelley Mangel
|Director of Marketing
|LBA Ware
|Kelly Gill
|VP, Marketing & Advertising
|Motto Franchising and wemlo
|Kerri Milam
|Founder & President
|Depth Public Relations
|Lisa Fenske
|SVP, Marketing & Communications
|Waterstone Mortgage
|Matt Kaufman
|VP, Marketing
|Qualia
|Mickey Neuberger
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Realtor.com
|Nick Belenky
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Top of Mind
|Paul Akinmade
|Chief Strategy Officer
|CMG Financial
|Paul Lucido
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Paramount Residential Mortgage Group
|Philip Yee
|SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
|Plaza Home Mortgage
|Richard Jackman
|VP, Marketing
|SimpleNexus
|Romi Mahajan
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Quantarium
|Romina Cusenza
|VP, Marketing
|ACES Quality Management
|Sarah DeCiantis
|EVP, Chief Marketing Officer
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Steve James
|SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
|Fannie Mae
|Suresh Srinivasan
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Roofstock
|Teressa Lurk
|VP, Marketing & Design
|Mortgage Bankers Association
|Trey Rigdon
|SVP, Marketing
|Wyndham Capital Mortgage
|Vashti Brotherhood
|President
|Incenter Marketing
|Wendy Peel
|VP, Sales and Marketing
|ReverseVision
|William Schumacher
|Director of Marketing
|Kentwood Real Estate