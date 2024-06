Congratulations to the 2024 Marketing Leaders

HousingWire’s 2024 Marketing Leaders award recognizes the most creative and influential marketing minds in the housing economy. This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic thinking, and the ability to adapt in a rapidly-evolving landscape. Their innovative campaigns have captivated audiences, elevated brand visibility, and ultimately driven measurable results. This year, 50 winners were selected.

Take a look at the full list of winners below. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!