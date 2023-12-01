How technology can support the human-guided experience borrowers still want
Introducing the 2023 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!
Top mortgage CEOs on how to win the 2024-25 cycle turn
James Kleimann: What the defendants in the commission lawsuits might do differently to win round 2
FintechMortgageReal Estate

Introducing the 2023 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!

As the housing market continues to undergo a seismic shift, technology leaders like this year’s Tech Trendsetters stand as beacons, guiding the industry toward a future where innovation is not an option but an imperative for success. From cutting-edge fintech solutions to revolutionary proptech platforms, these leaders have demonstrated the ability to harness technology in addressing key challenges and unlocking new opportunities within the housing sector.

Congratulations to the 2023 Tech Trendsetters honorees. Take a look below to see the full list of this year’s winners.

Name Job Title Company Name
Aarne Huttunen Chief Product Officer CubiCasa
Abhinav Asthana Head of Product Business and Growth Tavant
Alissa Harper Chief Sales Officer Inside Real Estate
Amit Arora Vice President of Investments Opendoor
Arvind Mohan CEO Kiavi
Brian McCarthy Director of Product Management Maxwell
Brian Donnellan President and CEO Bright MLS
Chris Harrington President and Co-founder Usherpa
Chris Cox Chief Technology and Digital Officer Keller Williams Realty International
Cory Mouton VP of Product Development United Wholesale Mortgage
Cyril Arokiadoss SVP of Digital Engineering LoanCare
Dana Bina Chief Technology Officer @properties
Darshana Shetty VP of Product, Analytics and Design Truv
David Baldwin Vice President, Technology Management Fannie Mae
Dustin Gray CEO Milestones
Ed Wu CTO Side
Eric Lyon Senior Vice President and Single-Family Business Technology Officer Freddie Mac
Gareth Borcherds Managing Director Ascent Software Group
Garrett Page Senior Vice President of Product Development and Technology Services First American Title Insurance Company
Gary Beckenbaugh Chief information officer Covius
George Brady Chief Information Officer loanDepot
Heather Clark Chief Compliance Officer ICE Mortgage Technology
Henry Li Chief Technology Officer Lofty
Jeffrey Berg SVP, Platform Owner homegenius Real Estate
Jen Dominiczak VP, Technology Operations Xactus
John Alderman SVP of Engineering LoanLogics
Jon Ringer SVP, Product Endpoint
Jonathan Kearns AVP Product Development MISMO
Kevin Wilzbach Director of Product Management Wolters Kluwer
Kevin Koon-Koon Chief Technology Officer Grid151
Lee Maliniak Vice President of Product Matic
Lindsay Listanski National Vice President, Field Marketing Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Malte Kramer Founder and CEO Luxury Presence
Matthew Kjernes Vice President, Software Architecture CoreLogic
Michael Lucarelli CEO and Co-founder RentSpree
Naren Sundram Country Head, Sagent India Sagent
Nathan Charles Managing Director, Application Development and Support Redwood Trust
Ramiro Castro Chief Product Officer FirstClose
Scott Payne Chief Product Officer Shape Software
Scott Falbo Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer LenderLogix
Sean Wheeler Chief Technology Officer Lone Wolf
Shmulik Fishman CEO Argyle
Stefan Pampulov Chief Product and Data Officer BOSSCAT
Thomas Jacob Vice President, Capital Markets and Servicing Technology Fannie Mae
Todd Teta Chief Product & Technology Officer ATTOM
Tyler Adams Co-Founder and CEO CertifID
Vivek Chopra Senior Vice President – Software Engineering loandepot
Wes Yuan CEO LendingPad
Ying Wang Director of Product Design and Development ServiceLink
Zach Wills Head of Engineering Haven Servicing
More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

New-York-e1693986968292
REBNY vows to fight copycat commission lawsuit 

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) told members that it will “vigorously defend the litigation” in the copycat commission lawsuit.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please