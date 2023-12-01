Introducing the 2023 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!

As the housing market continues to undergo a seismic shift, technology leaders like this year’s Tech Trendsetters stand as beacons, guiding the industry toward a future where innovation is not an option but an imperative for success. From cutting-edge fintech solutions to revolutionary proptech platforms, these leaders have demonstrated the ability to harness technology in addressing key challenges and unlocking new opportunities within the housing sector.

Congratulations to the 2023 Tech Trendsetters honorees. Take a look below to see the full list of this year’s winners.