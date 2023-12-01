Introducing the 2023 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters!

As the housing market continues to undergo a seismic shift, technology leaders like this year’s Tech Trendsetters stand as beacons, guiding the industry toward a future where innovation is not an option but an imperative for success. From cutting-edge fintech solutions to revolutionary proptech platforms, these leaders have demonstrated the ability to harness technology in addressing key challenges and unlocking new opportunities within the housing sector.
Congratulations to the 2023 Tech Trendsetters honorees. Take a look below to see the full list of this year’s winners.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Aarne Huttunen
|Chief Product Officer
|CubiCasa
|Abhinav Asthana
|Head of Product Business and Growth
|Tavant
|Alissa Harper
|Chief Sales Officer
|Inside Real Estate
|Amit Arora
|Vice President of Investments
|Opendoor
|Arvind Mohan
|CEO
|Kiavi
|Brian McCarthy
|Director of Product Management
|Maxwell
|Brian Donnellan
|President and CEO
|Bright MLS
|Chris Harrington
|President and Co-founder
|Usherpa
|Chris Cox
|Chief Technology and Digital Officer
|Keller Williams Realty International
|Cory Mouton
|VP of Product Development
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Cyril Arokiadoss
|SVP of Digital Engineering
|LoanCare
|Dana Bina
|Chief Technology Officer
|@properties
|Darshana Shetty
|VP of Product, Analytics and Design
|Truv
|David Baldwin
|Vice President, Technology Management
|Fannie Mae
|Dustin Gray
|CEO
|Milestones
|Ed Wu
|CTO
|Side
|Eric Lyon
|Senior Vice President and Single-Family Business Technology Officer
|Freddie Mac
|Gareth Borcherds
|Managing Director
|Ascent Software Group
|Garrett Page
|Senior Vice President of Product Development and Technology Services
|First American Title Insurance Company
|Gary Beckenbaugh
|Chief information officer
|Covius
|George Brady
|Chief Information Officer
|loanDepot
|Heather Clark
|Chief Compliance Officer
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Henry Li
|Chief Technology Officer
|Lofty
|Jeffrey Berg
|SVP, Platform Owner
|homegenius Real Estate
|Jen Dominiczak
|VP, Technology Operations
|Xactus
|John Alderman
|SVP of Engineering
|LoanLogics
|Jon Ringer
|SVP, Product
|Endpoint
|Jonathan Kearns
|AVP Product Development
|MISMO
|Kevin Wilzbach
|Director of Product Management
|Wolters Kluwer
|Kevin Koon-Koon
|Chief Technology Officer
|Grid151
|Lee Maliniak
|Vice President of Product
|Matic
|Lindsay Listanski
|National Vice President, Field Marketing
|Coldwell Banker Real Estate
|Malte Kramer
|Founder and CEO
|Luxury Presence
|Matthew Kjernes
|Vice President, Software Architecture
|CoreLogic
|Michael Lucarelli
|CEO and Co-founder
|RentSpree
|Naren Sundram
|Country Head, Sagent India
|Sagent
|Nathan Charles
|Managing Director, Application Development and Support
|Redwood Trust
|Ramiro Castro
|Chief Product Officer
|FirstClose
|Scott Payne
|Chief Product Officer
|Shape Software
|Scott Falbo
|Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
|LenderLogix
|Sean Wheeler
|Chief Technology Officer
|Lone Wolf
|Shmulik Fishman
|CEO
|Argyle
|Stefan Pampulov
|Chief Product and Data Officer
|BOSSCAT
|Thomas Jacob
|Vice President, Capital Markets and Servicing Technology
|Fannie Mae
|Todd Teta
|Chief Product & Technology Officer
|ATTOM
|Tyler Adams
|Co-Founder and CEO
|CertifID
|Vivek Chopra
|Senior Vice President – Software Engineering
|loandepot
|Wes Yuan
|CEO
|LendingPad
|Ying Wang
|Director of Product Design and Development
|ServiceLink
|Zach Wills
|Head of Engineering
|Haven Servicing
More: