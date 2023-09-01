What financial institutions can learn from neobanks
Announcing the 2023 HW Insiders!

Representing housing's operational all-stars

In its 8th year, the HW Insiders program is spotlighting the talented operations professionals who are laying the foundation of success for their organizations. Through the development of improved and sophisticated systems, protocols and technology, these operations leaders are driving their companies to growth and success.

This year 75 honorees were honored as HW Insiders. Take a look at the full list of winners below to see their accolades and achievements that are helping to move the housing market forward.

Congratulations to the 2023 HW Insiders!

Name Job Title Company Name
Aaron Kardell Vice President of Product Lone Wolf Technologies
Aayaam Kapoor Vice President of Product and Agency Real Estate Webmasters
Amaly Quiroz Vice President of Transaction Operations eXp Realty
Amy Gorce CEO REdistribute
Andrew Binkley President Constellation Real Estate Group
Ankur Bansal President of HomeLight Closing Services and Agent Success HomeLight
Blake Kolo Chief Business Officer and Head of Investor Relations United Wholesale Mortgage
Bob Fucito Vice President Fannie Mae
Brandon Russell Product Manager FirstClose
Brandon Durham Director of Learning and Development Homeowners Financial Group
Briana LeVoir Director of Customer Service PropStream
Bryan Crofford Senior Vice President of People and Talent Acquisition Servbank dba Allied First Bank, SB
Chris Bennett Managing Partner PRESTA Team Consulting
Christopher Guerin Executive Vice President of Origination and Business Development American Financial Resources
Christos Viores Co-Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer Ligris and Associates PC
Courtnie Cho Executive Vice President of People Strategy and Operations Bright MLS
Dan Willsie Vice President of Foreclosure Technology Operations Auction.com
Dan Mugge Chief Operating Officer Calque
Dana Gross Chief Administration Officer Consolidated Analytics
Danielle Swiatek National Director of Sales Experience and Engagement Homeowners Financial Group
Dave Higgins Vice President of Business Innovation UMortgage
David Garrett Integration Services Manager DocMagic
David Greenwood Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer Asurity
Derrick Enderby Director of Customer Success LenderLogix
Diana McKeever Senior Vice President and Technology Product Manager PrimeLending
Erin Reed Vice President of Originations and Valuations ServiceLink
Frankie Henderson Senior Vice President of Secondary Markets American Financial Resources
George Gallagher Senior Leader of ESG, Climate Risk, Natural Hazard and Spatial Solutions CoreLogic
Gordon Hoppe Chief Operating Officer and Head of Sales Corcoran Sunshine
Greg Lane Director of Finance Sagent
Hannah McManus Group Director of Branded Family of Companies Atlantic Bay Mortgage
Heather Jones Director of Strategic Solutions Factual Data
Iris Tredway Vice President and Manager of Special Loans and Commercial Servicing Dovenmuehle Mortgage
Jamie Veight Senior Vice President of Operations Xactus
Jan Morris Senior Principal and Associate General Counsel CoreLogic
John Cady Senior Vice President of Retail Cardinal Financial
John Hardesty General Manager of Mortgage Argyle
John Lee Chief Operating Officer Divvy Homes
Jonathan Shafer Operations Senior Manager, Partnerships Docutech, a First American Company
Joni Meyerowitz Chief Operating Officer @properties
Judy Huie Vice President and Diversity Equity and Inclusion Business Officer Freddie Mac
Kaitlyn Mauritz Head of Investor Relations Redwood Trust
Kamal Shaik Chief Data Officer REAL Messenger
Karis Koehn Senior Vice President of Business Development Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
Katelyn Nerbonne Vice President of Business Operations Stavvy
Katie Stewart Vice President of Customer Success CertifID
Kaya Chavez Vice President of Credit Risk Academy Mortgage Corporation
Keith Lashier Originations Lead Nectar
Kelly Bradshaw Director of Operations MISMO
Kieran Mital Head of Brand Marketing and Strategy Tavant
Kim Armstrong Vice President of Title Automation Services DataTrace
Kristin McHale-Johnson Senior Vice President and Head of Product Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Kyle Hunter General Manager of Franchise Lone Wolf Technologies
Laura Taccini Olson Head of Risk Obie
Mae Mackey Senior Vice President of Production Management Sun West Mortgage Company
Mary Solon Vice President and Executive Account Leader ICE Mortgage Technology
Meghan Kelley Vice President of Global Operations eXp Realty
Mike Hayward Vice President of Auction Sales Xome
Naveen Chakrapani Vice President of Information Technology Strategy Mr. Cooper
Nelda Green Senior Vice President of Data Analysis and Vendor Management ATTOM
Pat McLoughlin Director of Product Management and Founder of Digs OJO
Preetam Purohit Head of Hedging and Analytics Embrace Home Loans
Raj Patel Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance Freedom Mortgage
Rana Mortensen Executive Director NEXA Mortgage
Rankin Blair Chief Operating Officer Lima One Capital
Rebecca Levine Chief Financial Officer Curbio
Sharon Nachman Director of Business Development Bayport Funding
Sheila Armstrong First Vice President of IT Development LERETA
Steve Eagerton Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Sales Operations and Corporate Development Black Knight
Sue Metzger Director of Operations Supreme Lending
Tay Toliver Director of Community Advancement Thrive Mortgage
Tim Staudenmaier Chief Digital Officer Class Valuation
Tim Gaasch Head of Account Management Clever Real Estate
Valerie Sheeley Chief Operating Officer Aslan Home Lending Corporation
Will Holmes Head of Partnerships Opendoor
