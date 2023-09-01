Announcing the 2023 HW Insiders!

In its 8th year, the HW Insiders program is spotlighting the talented operations professionals who are laying the foundation of success for their organizations. Through the development of improved and sophisticated systems, protocols and technology, these operations leaders are driving their companies to growth and success.
This year 75 honorees were honored as HW Insiders. Take a look at the full list of winners below to see their accolades and achievements that are helping to move the housing market forward.
Congratulations to the 2023 HW Insiders!
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Aaron Kardell
|Vice President of Product
|Lone Wolf Technologies
|Aayaam Kapoor
|Vice President of Product and Agency
|Real Estate Webmasters
|Amaly Quiroz
|Vice President of Transaction Operations
|eXp Realty
|Amy Gorce
|CEO
|REdistribute
|Andrew Binkley
|President
|Constellation Real Estate Group
|Ankur Bansal
|President of HomeLight Closing Services and Agent Success
|HomeLight
|Blake Kolo
|Chief Business Officer and Head of Investor Relations
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Bob Fucito
|Vice President
|Fannie Mae
|Brandon Russell
|Product Manager
|FirstClose
|Brandon Durham
|Director of Learning and Development
|Homeowners Financial Group
|Briana LeVoir
|Director of Customer Service
|PropStream
|Bryan Crofford
|Senior Vice President of People and Talent Acquisition
|Servbank dba Allied First Bank, SB
|Chris Bennett
|Managing Partner
|PRESTA Team Consulting
|Christopher Guerin
|Executive Vice President of Origination and Business Development
|American Financial Resources
|Christos Viores
|Co-Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer
|Ligris and Associates PC
|Courtnie Cho
|Executive Vice President of People Strategy and Operations
|Bright MLS
|Dan Willsie
|Vice President of Foreclosure Technology Operations
|Auction.com
|Dan Mugge
|Chief Operating Officer
|Calque
|Dana Gross
|Chief Administration Officer
|Consolidated Analytics
|Danielle Swiatek
|National Director of Sales Experience and Engagement
|Homeowners Financial Group
|Dave Higgins
|Vice President of Business Innovation
|UMortgage
|David Garrett
|Integration Services Manager
|DocMagic
|David Greenwood
|Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer
|Asurity
|Derrick Enderby
|Director of Customer Success
|LenderLogix
|Diana McKeever
|Senior Vice President and Technology Product Manager
|PrimeLending
|Erin Reed
|Vice President of Originations and Valuations
|ServiceLink
|Frankie Henderson
|Senior Vice President of Secondary Markets
|American Financial Resources
|George Gallagher
|Senior Leader of ESG, Climate Risk, Natural Hazard and Spatial Solutions
|CoreLogic
|Gordon Hoppe
|Chief Operating Officer and Head of Sales
|Corcoran Sunshine
|Greg Lane
|Director of Finance
|Sagent
|Hannah McManus
|Group Director of Branded Family of Companies
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage
|Heather Jones
|Director of Strategic Solutions
|Factual Data
|Iris Tredway
|Vice President and Manager of Special Loans and Commercial Servicing
|Dovenmuehle Mortgage
|Jamie Veight
|Senior Vice President of Operations
|Xactus
|Jan Morris
|Senior Principal and Associate General Counsel
|CoreLogic
|John Cady
|Senior Vice President of Retail
|Cardinal Financial
|John Hardesty
|General Manager of Mortgage
|Argyle
|John Lee
|Chief Operating Officer
|Divvy Homes
|Jonathan Shafer
|Operations Senior Manager, Partnerships
|Docutech, a First American Company
|Joni Meyerowitz
|Chief Operating Officer
|@properties
|Judy Huie
|Vice President and Diversity Equity and Inclusion Business Officer
|Freddie Mac
|Kaitlyn Mauritz
|Head of Investor Relations
|Redwood Trust
|Kamal Shaik
|Chief Data Officer
|REAL Messenger
|Karis Koehn
|Senior Vice President of Business Development
|Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
|Katelyn Nerbonne
|Vice President of Business Operations
|Stavvy
|Katie Stewart
|Vice President of Customer Success
|CertifID
|Kaya Chavez
|Vice President of Credit Risk
|Academy Mortgage Corporation
|Keith Lashier
|Originations Lead
|Nectar
|Kelly Bradshaw
|Director of Operations
|MISMO
|Kieran Mital
|Head of Brand Marketing and Strategy
|Tavant
|Kim Armstrong
|Vice President of Title Automation Services
|DataTrace
|Kristin McHale-Johnson
|Senior Vice President and Head of Product
|Freedom Mortgage Corporation
|Kyle Hunter
|General Manager of Franchise
|Lone Wolf Technologies
|Laura Taccini Olson
|Head of Risk
|Obie
|Mae Mackey
|Senior Vice President of Production Management
|Sun West Mortgage Company
|Mary Solon
|Vice President and Executive Account Leader
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Meghan Kelley
|Vice President of Global Operations
|eXp Realty
|Mike Hayward
|Vice President of Auction Sales
|Xome
|Naveen Chakrapani
|Vice President of Information Technology Strategy
|Mr. Cooper
|Nelda Green
|Senior Vice President of Data Analysis and Vendor Management
|ATTOM
|Pat McLoughlin
|Director of Product Management and Founder of Digs
|OJO
|Preetam Purohit
|Head of Hedging and Analytics
|Embrace Home Loans
|Raj Patel
|Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance
|Freedom Mortgage
|Rana Mortensen
|Executive Director
|NEXA Mortgage
|Rankin Blair
|Chief Operating Officer
|Lima One Capital
|Rebecca Levine
|Chief Financial Officer
|Curbio
|Sharon Nachman
|Director of Business Development
|Bayport Funding
|Sheila Armstrong
|First Vice President of IT Development
|LERETA
|Steve Eagerton
|Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Sales Operations and Corporate Development
|Black Knight
|Sue Metzger
|Director of Operations
|Supreme Lending
|Tay Toliver
|Director of Community Advancement
|Thrive Mortgage
|Tim Staudenmaier
|Chief Digital Officer
|Class Valuation
|Tim Gaasch
|Head of Account Management
|Clever Real Estate
|Valerie Sheeley
|Chief Operating Officer
|Aslan Home Lending Corporation
|Will Holmes
|Head of Partnerships
|Opendoor
