Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success behind the scenes. For the first time, this year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry. They truly are the glue that holds the industry together. While they’re often their organization’s best kept secret, they were essential in retaining and growing staff, adapting to the latest changes in regulation and so much more.
Congratulations to this year’s winners. Click through the list below to read more about each honoree.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Adam Josephson
|VP, Customer Success and Service
|Top of Mind
|Adil Gulamhusein
|Vice President, Operations
|Sourcepoint
|Agnes Standowicz
|VP, Underwriting Leader
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Amaly Quiroz
|VP Transaction Processing
|eXp Realty
|Amanda Cherry
|Associate Product Manager
|Finance of America Reverse
|Amanda Overton
|VP, Compliance
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Ameez Nanjee
|VP, Asset & Liability Management and Assistant Treasurer
|Freddie Mac
|Andrew Thompson
|Vice President, Division Operations
|First American Mortgage Solutions
|Angela Hernandez
|SVP, Secondary Marketing Manager
|DHI Mortgage Company
|Angela Leyva
|Processing Manager
|American Mortgage Network
|Annette Noonan
|Director of Verifications
|Advanced Data Corporation
|Anthony Forsberg
|SVP, Default Servicing
|TMS
|Antony Charles
|Solutions Architect
|Candor
|Arend de Jong
|CFO
|Sales Boomerang
|Arthi Vijayaraghavan
|Senior Director of Product, Movoto by OJO
|OJO Labs
|Ashley Minech
|Vice President Product Management
|Factual Data
|Azar Kheraj
|Senior Director of Strategic Finance
|OJO Labs
|Beverly Donawho
|VP, Compliance Products and Services | RiskExec
|Asurity
|Bill Rice
|VP of Data Acquisition and Fulfillment
|First American Data & Analytics
|Bindu Kaul
|Director, Cloud and Data Technology
|Fannie Mae
|Bobby Zitting
|COO
|MonitorBase
|Caleb Wuethrich
|Director of Product
|FormFree
|Candra McLaughlin
|VP, Regional Operations
|First Community Mortgage
|Carmen Acosta-Bergen
|Risk In-Force Quality Assurance Manager
|Enact
|Cheryl Miller
|VP, Closing
|Embrace Home Loans
|Chiara Mazzonis
|HR Director
|Promontory MortgagePath
|Chris Favilla
|Head of Operations
|Ocrolus
|Dan Riley
|Executive Vice President of Administration
|Howard Hanna
|David Sheeler
|President of Residential Servicing and Correspondent Lending
|Freedom Mortgage
|Davida Stanley
|Director of Document Operations
|LoanLogics
|De Ann Rogers
|Process Improvement Liaison
|Sandler Law Group
|Dean McCall
|Managing Director of DevOps & Data
|Promontory MortgagePath
|Dionne McBride
|VP, Tax Line Set Up / Tax Line Audit Manager
|LERETA
|Dolly Anderson
|Chief Product Owner
|Freddie Mac Single-Family Division
|Elena Emmart
|Senior Vice President of Operations
|Academy Mortgage Corporation
|Elizabeth Karwowski
|Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer
|CredEvolv Services
|Emily Vondrak
|Director of Strategic Operations
|Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc
|Eric Bloomquist
|VP, Centralized Purchase Services
|Radian
|Erik McNally
|Senior Product Manager, Mortgage
|Nomis Solutions
|Fobby Naghmi
|EVP, National Sales Manager
|First Option Mortgage
|Genevieve Lawrence
|Director, Strategic Analysis
|RE/MAX
|Jeff Gravelle
|Chief Production Officer
|Newrez
|Jenna Rozenblat
|Head of Real Estate Operations
|Orchard
|Jennifer Bourgeois
|AVP Retail Closing
|First Community Mortgage
|Jennifer Priestley
|SVP, Consumer Direct Credit Operations
|AmeriHome Mortgage
|Jessica Werner
|COO
|Canopy Financial Technology Partners, LLC
|Jithender Vulupala
|Director, Application Support
|Common Securitization Solutions
|John Cady
|SVP of Retail
|Cardinal Financial
|John Gaines
|EVP, Chief Actuary
|Arch Mortgage Insurance Company
|Josh Lehr
|Director, Technology Alliances
|Total Expert
|Julie Brooks
|Director of Product
|Candor
|Katie Hersh
|Director of Strategic Finance and Analytics
|Director of Strategic Finance and Analytics
|Katie Means
|Implementation Specialist
|International Document Services
|Kelli Hodges
|COO
|Mortgage Coach
|Kevin English
|EVP, National Operations
|New American Funding
|Kevin McKenzie
|CFO
|SimpleNexus
|Kimberly Starnes
|Partner & COO
|Aslan Home Lending
|Landy Liu
|General Manager, Insurtech
|Better.com
|Layton Checketts
|Product Manager
|Finicity, a Mastercard Company
|Leah Lanier
|COO
|Lenderworks
|Lisa Basham
|VP, Movement Mortgage's Innovation Team
|Movement Mortgage
|Lisa Schwartz
|General Counsel
|Greystone
|Lorraine Geraci
|Vice President of Learning and Development
|Finance of America Reverse
|Maloch Spivey
|Managing Director, Loan Operations and Transaction Management
|MAXEX
|Marci Davis
|Senior Director, Product Management
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Mark Stier
|SVP, Head Of Consumer Platforms
|Sagent
|Merced Cohen
|EVP, Operations
|Civic Financial Services
|Michael Potter
|Director of Underwriting
|Finance of America Mortgage
|Mona Samaha
|Senior Managing Director, Business Transformation
|Homepoint
|Monica Button
|Director of Human Resources
|The Agency
|Monica Ottenbacher
|EVP of Client Delivery
|Mortgage Cadence
|Nancy Ingalls
|Senior Manager of Customer Engagement and Marketing Technology
|Enact
|Nick Taylor
|Sr Vice President of Sales/Growth
|Modus Title
|Nick Volpe
|EVP, Key Accounts
|ACES Quality Management
|Noah Jones
|Director of Disclosures & Onboarding
|Floify
|Paul Jones
|SVP, Non-QM Business Development & Production
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Paul Yarbrough
|Director of Client Success Group
|Mortgage Capital Trading
|Rachael Strenz
|Loan Processing Manager
|GO Mortgage
|Rebecca Frisbie
|Director, Product Management
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Rosanne Elliott
|VP, Investor Relations
|Waterstone Mortgage
|Ryan McGuinness
|Mortgage Servicing Policy Director
|Freddie Mac Single-Family Division
|Samantha Manfer
|EVP, Business Development
|Planet Home Lending
|Sandra Madigan
|Digital Product Director, Enterprise Product Strategy, Servicing Technologies
|Black Knight
|Sarah Boultinghouse
|VP, Business Architect & Process Improvement Manager
|Colonial Savings
|Scot Rose
|Chief Innovation Officer
|Class Valuation
|Scott McGinley
|EVP Secondary Marketing
|American Financial Network
|Sean Lamb
|SVP Operations
|American Pacific Mortgage
|Sean Pyle
|President
|Valutrust Solutions, LLC, a Williston Financial Group company
|Shane Kidwell
|EVP, Sales
|Victorian Finance
|Sophia Hosking
|Head of Portfolio Operations
|Reali
|Srinivas Annapureddy
|Director, Capital Markets Technology
|Fannie Mae
|Stephanie Kupke
|VP, Product Development
|Caliber Home Loans
|Susan Mudry
|VP and Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief Executive Officer and President
|Freddie Mac
|Susan Schmidt
|SVP Operations
|Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corporation
|Teri Pansing
|VP Corporate Closing
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Tricia Murray
|Sr. Leader, Analytics
|CoreLogic
|Vasantha Kandikuppa
|Sr. Mortgage Product Architect
|Equifax
|Vinod Thomas
|Senior Director of Servicing
|Lima One Capital
|Vivian Forr
|SVP, Professional Services
|First American Docutech
|Wes Stayton
|Senior Associate, Asset Management
|Amherst Holdings