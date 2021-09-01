Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Awards

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success behind the scenes. For the first time, this year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry. They truly are the glue that holds the industry together. While they’re often their organization’s best kept secret, they were essential in retaining and growing staff, adapting to the latest changes in regulation and so much more.

Congratulations to this year’s winners. Click through the list below to read more about each honoree.

Name Job Title Company Name
Adam Josephson VP, Customer Success and Service Top of Mind
Adil Gulamhusein Vice President, Operations Sourcepoint
Agnes Standowicz VP, Underwriting Leader United Wholesale Mortgage
Amaly Quiroz VP Transaction Processing eXp Realty
Amanda Cherry Associate Product Manager Finance of America Reverse
Amanda Overton VP, Compliance First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Ameez Nanjee VP, Asset & Liability Management and Assistant Treasurer Freddie Mac
Andrew Thompson Vice President, Division Operations First American Mortgage Solutions
Angela Hernandez SVP, Secondary Marketing Manager DHI Mortgage Company
Angela Leyva Processing Manager American Mortgage Network
Annette Noonan Director of Verifications Advanced Data Corporation
Anthony Forsberg SVP, Default Servicing TMS
Antony Charles Solutions Architect Candor
Arend de Jong CFO Sales Boomerang
Arthi Vijayaraghavan Senior Director of Product, Movoto by OJO OJO Labs
Ashley Minech Vice President Product Management Factual Data
Azar Kheraj Senior Director of Strategic Finance OJO Labs
Beverly Donawho VP, Compliance Products and Services | RiskExec Asurity
Bill Rice VP of Data Acquisition and Fulfillment First American Data & Analytics
Bindu Kaul Director, Cloud and Data Technology Fannie Mae
Bobby Zitting COO MonitorBase
Caleb Wuethrich Director of Product FormFree
Candra McLaughlin VP, Regional Operations First Community Mortgage
Carmen Acosta-Bergen Risk In-Force Quality Assurance Manager Enact
Cheryl Miller VP, Closing Embrace Home Loans
Chiara Mazzonis HR Director Promontory MortgagePath
Chris Favilla Head of Operations Ocrolus
Dan Riley Executive Vice President of Administration Howard Hanna
David Sheeler President of Residential Servicing and Correspondent Lending Freedom Mortgage
Davida Stanley Director of Document Operations LoanLogics
De Ann Rogers Process Improvement Liaison Sandler Law Group
Dean McCall Managing Director of DevOps & Data Promontory MortgagePath
Dionne McBride VP, Tax Line Set Up / Tax Line Audit Manager LERETA
Dolly Anderson Chief Product Owner Freddie Mac Single-Family Division
Elena Emmart Senior Vice President of Operations Academy Mortgage Corporation
Elizabeth Karwowski Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer CredEvolv Services
Emily Vondrak Director of Strategic Operations Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc
Eric Bloomquist VP, Centralized Purchase Services Radian
Erik McNally Senior Product Manager, Mortgage Nomis Solutions
Fobby Naghmi EVP, National Sales Manager First Option Mortgage
Genevieve Lawrence Director, Strategic Analysis RE/MAX
Jeff Gravelle Chief Production Officer Newrez
Jenna Rozenblat Head of Real Estate Operations Orchard
Jennifer Bourgeois AVP Retail Closing First Community Mortgage
Jennifer Priestley SVP, Consumer Direct Credit Operations AmeriHome Mortgage
Jessica Werner COO Canopy Financial Technology Partners, LLC
Jithender Vulupala Director, Application Support Common Securitization Solutions
John Cady SVP of Retail Cardinal Financial
John Gaines EVP, Chief Actuary Arch Mortgage Insurance Company
Josh Lehr Director, Technology Alliances Total Expert
Julie Brooks Director of Product Candor
Katie Hersh Director of Strategic Finance and Analytics Director of Strategic Finance and Analytics
Katie Means Implementation Specialist International Document Services
Kelli Hodges COO Mortgage Coach
Kevin English EVP, National Operations New American Funding
Kevin McKenzie CFO SimpleNexus
Kimberly Starnes Partner & COO Aslan Home Lending
Landy Liu General Manager, Insurtech Better.com
Layton Checketts Product Manager Finicity, a Mastercard Company
Leah Lanier COO Lenderworks
Lisa Basham VP, Movement Mortgage's Innovation Team Movement Mortgage
Lisa Schwartz General Counsel Greystone
Lorraine Geraci Vice President of Learning and Development Finance of America Reverse
Maloch Spivey Managing Director, Loan Operations and Transaction Management MAXEX
Marci Davis Senior Director, Product Management ICE Mortgage Technology
Mark Stier SVP, Head Of Consumer Platforms Sagent
Merced Cohen EVP, Operations Civic Financial Services
Michael Potter Director of Underwriting Finance of America Mortgage
Mona Samaha Senior Managing Director, Business Transformation Homepoint
Monica Button Director of Human Resources The Agency
Monica Ottenbacher EVP of Client Delivery Mortgage Cadence
Nancy Ingalls Senior Manager of Customer Engagement and Marketing Technology Enact
Nick Taylor Sr Vice President of Sales/Growth Modus Title
Nick Volpe EVP, Key Accounts ACES Quality Management
Noah Jones Director of Disclosures & Onboarding Floify
Paul Jones SVP, Non-QM Business Development & Production First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Paul Yarbrough Director of Client Success Group Mortgage Capital Trading
Rachael Strenz Loan Processing Manager GO Mortgage
Rebecca Frisbie Director, Product Management ICE Mortgage Technology
Rosanne Elliott VP, Investor Relations Waterstone Mortgage
Ryan McGuinness Mortgage Servicing Policy Director Freddie Mac Single-Family Division
Samantha Manfer EVP, Business Development Planet Home Lending
Sandra Madigan Digital Product Director, Enterprise Product Strategy, Servicing Technologies Black Knight
Sarah Boultinghouse VP, Business Architect & Process Improvement Manager Colonial Savings
Scot Rose Chief Innovation Officer Class Valuation
Scott McGinley EVP Secondary Marketing American Financial Network
Sean Lamb SVP Operations American Pacific Mortgage
Sean Pyle President Valutrust Solutions, LLC, a Williston Financial Group company
Shane Kidwell EVP, Sales Victorian Finance
Sophia Hosking Head of Portfolio Operations Reali
Srinivas Annapureddy Director, Capital Markets Technology Fannie Mae
Stephanie Kupke VP, Product Development Caliber Home Loans
Susan Mudry VP and Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief Executive Officer and President Freddie Mac
Susan Schmidt SVP Operations Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corporation
Teri Pansing VP Corporate Closing Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Tricia Murray Sr. Leader, Analytics CoreLogic
Vasantha Kandikuppa Sr. Mortgage Product Architect Equifax
Vinod Thomas Senior Director of Servicing Lima One Capital
Vivian Forr SVP, Professional Services First American Docutech
Wes Stayton Senior Associate, Asset Management Amherst Holdings

