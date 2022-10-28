HousingWire Annual On-Demand 2022

All Things Housing

HousingWire Annual is where the community from across the housing ecosystem comes together to share strategies, drive business, discover new technologies, discuss best practices, and meet industry leaders.

During this year’s conference, content spoke to questions about the economy, how to build a winning team, and attract a community of loyal customers. Panels featured top leaders, founders, and executives from across the housing system, to share thoughts on how to move the market forward.

With how important and critical information is in the current environment, we’re excited to share recordings from HousingWire Annual in Scottsdale AZ., with our HW+ audience.

Monday

Marketing Leaders Success Summit: The Logic of Emotion: How to Make Inaction Impossible Speakers: Tamsen Webster, Speaker & Author, Keynote

Marketing Leaders Success Summit: 1+1=3 The Marketing Strategy of M&A Speakers: Jim Jumpe, SVP, Arch MI

Bijoy John, SVP of Marketing, NewRez

Karen Starns, Chief Marketing Officer, OJO

Marketing Leaders Success Summit: How I Earned 100k Followers & Other Social Media Lessons Speakers: Haley Parker, Area Business Development Manager, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Arjun Dhingra, Sales and Business Development, All Western Mortgage

Doug Wilber, CEO, Denim Social

Chelsea Peitz, Founder, Chelsea Peitz Consulting

Marketing Leaders Success Summit: The Future of Marketing Speakers: Rick Webster, Chief Marketing Officer, Lender Price

Amy Moses, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, EscrowTab

Sara Holtz, VP, Demand Marketing and Communications, ICE Mortgage Technology

Cory Jo Vasquez, Chief Marketing Officer, Realty ONE Group

Women of Influence: Fireside chat with Mary Ann McGarry Speakers: Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media

Mary Ann McGarry, Chief Executive Officer, Director, Guild Holdings Company

[Wo]mentorship: How to Find and Maintain One Speakers: Debbie Hoffman, Managing Associate, General Counsel, Western Union

Laura Escobar, President, Lennar Mortgage

Kim Lanham, Senior Vice President Marketing, Public Relations, Client Services, Digital Risk

Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media

The Good, the Bad, and Things We Need to Talk About – A Real Conversation Around Work-life Balance. Speakers: Carrie Gusmus, President, CEO, Aslan Home Lending

AJ Barkley, head of Neighborhood and Community, Lending Bank of America

Charmaine Brown, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Finance of America Companies

Courtney Graham, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer, Princeton Mortgage

Women in Leadership: Making the Stats a Reality Speakers: Hilary Saunders, Chief Broker Officer and Co-Founder, Side

Ed Wu, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Side

Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer, The Money Source Inc. (TMS)

Rick Toma, Chief Operating Officer, The Money Source

Tuesday

Keynote: Ryan Serhant Speakers: Ryan Serhant, CEO, broker and founder of SERHANT

Building the Amazon of Real Estate Speakers: Marc King, President, Keller Williams

Nick Bailey, President and CEO, RE/MAX LLC

Josh Harley, Founder and CEO, Fathom Holdings

Tracey Velt, Editorial DIrector, RealTrends

Regulatory Super Session Speakers: Faith Schwartz, CEO and Founder, Housing Finance Strategies

Julienne Joseph, Deputy Assistant, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s, Federal Housing Administration

Alexia Smokler, Director, Fair Housing Policy & Programs, National Association of REALTORS

Jessica Russell, Senior Program Manager, Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection

The Future of Title Speakers: Pat Stone, Chairman & CEO, Williston Financial Group

Heather Siegel, Account Director, Qualia

Marcus Hunt, Co-Founder & Attorney, South Oak Title and Title Success Solutions

Rachel Luna, Agency Development Manager, Patriot Title Co.

Wednesday

Fireside Chat with Sandra Thomspon Speakers: Sandra Thompson, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency

Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media

CEO Playbooks: Dave Savage Speakers: Dave Savage, Chief Innovation Officer, Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang

CEO Playbooks: Ashley Bowers Speakers: Ashley Bowers, President, HomeSmart

CEO Playbooks: Diane Tomb Speakers: Diane Tomb, Chief Executive Officer, American Land Title Association (ALTA)

Reaching Homebuyers in a Purchase Market Speakers: Dan Catinella, Chief Lending Officer, Total Expert

Kristin Messerli, VP Strategy, Experience.com

Jodi Hall, PRESIDENT & COO, Nationwide Mortgage Bankers & Americasa

Montell Watson, Director of Diversity Lending & Strategic Partnerships, Movement Mortgage

Housing Market Super Session Speakers: Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Matt Graham, Founder and CEO, MBS Live

Selma Hepp, Executive Research & Insights; Interim Lead of the Office of the Chief Economist, CoreLogic

Appraisal modernization: What's the endgame? Speakers: John Liss, Founder, T rue Footage

Joni Pilgrim, CEO and Co-Founder, Nationwide Appraisal Network (NAN)

Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management

Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media

HousingWire Annual: The Remix Demos

HWA The Remix: Qualia Presented by: Heather Siegel, Lender Account Director, Qualia

HWA The Remix: DocMagic Presented by: Leah Sommerville, Senior Account Executive, DocMagic

HWA The Remix: Westwood Insurance Agency Presented by: Tom Kriby, VP, Client Development and Partnerships, Westwood Insurance Agency

HWA The Remix: Argyle Presented by: Connor Hendershot, Director, Mortgage & Banking Solutions, Argyle