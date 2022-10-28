HW Media
HousingWire Annual On-Demand 2022

All Things Housing

HousingWire Annual is where the community from across the housing ecosystem comes together to share strategies, drive business, discover new technologies, discuss best practices, and meet industry leaders. 

During this year’s conference, content spoke to questions about the economy, how to build a winning team, and attract a community of loyal customers. Panels featured top leaders, founders, and executives from across the housing system, to share thoughts on how to move the market forward. 

With how important and critical information is in the current environment, we’re excited to share recordings from HousingWire Annual in Scottsdale AZ., with our HW+ audience.

Click on the buttons below to view the full sessions on-demand.

The full session videos are only available to HW+ members. Not a member yet? Join here.

Monday

00 Marketing Leaders Success Summit: The Logic of Emotion: How to Make Inaction Impossible

Speakers:

  • Tamsen Webster, Speaker & Author, Keynote
01 Marketing Leaders Success Summit: 1+1=3 The Marketing Strategy of M&A

Speakers:

  • Jim Jumpe, SVP, Arch MI
  • Bijoy John, SVP of Marketing, NewRez
  • Karen Starns, Chief Marketing Officer, OJO
  • Christy Mindell, Executive Vice President, Marketing Champions Funding LLC
02 Marketing Leaders Success Summit: How I Earned 100k Followers & Other Social Media Lessons

Speakers:

  • Haley Parker, Area Business Development Manager, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
  • Arjun Dhingra, Sales and Business Development, All Western Mortgage
  • Doug Wilber, CEO, Denim Social
  • Chelsea Peitz, Founder, Chelsea Peitz Consulting
03 Marketing Leaders Success Summit: The Future of Marketing

Speakers:

  • Rick Webster, Chief Marketing Officer, Lender Price
  • Amy Moses, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, EscrowTab
  • Sara Holtz, VP, Demand Marketing and Communications, ICE Mortgage Technology
  • Cory Jo Vasquez, Chief Marketing Officer, Realty ONE Group
04 Women of Influence: Fireside chat with Mary Ann McGarry

Speakers:

  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media
  • Mary Ann McGarry, Chief Executive Officer, Director, Guild Holdings Company
05 [Wo]mentorship: How to Find and Maintain One

Speakers:

  • Debbie Hoffman, Managing Associate, General Counsel, Western Union
  • Laura Escobar, President, Lennar Mortgage
  • Kim Lanham, Senior Vice President Marketing, Public Relations, Client Services, Digital Risk
  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media
06 The Good, the Bad, and Things We Need to Talk About – A Real Conversation Around Work-life Balance.

Speakers:

  • Carrie Gusmus, President, CEO, Aslan Home Lending
  • AJ Barkley, head of Neighborhood and Community, Lending Bank of America
  • Charmaine Brown, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Finance of America Companies
  • Courtney Graham, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer, Princeton Mortgage
07 Women in Leadership: Making the Stats a Reality

Speakers:

  • Hilary Saunders, Chief Broker Officer and Co-Founder, Side
  • Ed Wu, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Side
  • Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer, The Money Source Inc. (TMS)
  • Rick Toma, Chief Operating Officer, The Money Source
Tuesday

00 Keynote: Ryan Serhant

Speakers:

  • Ryan Serhant, CEO, broker and founder of SERHANT
01 Building the Amazon of Real Estate

Speakers:

  • Marc King, President, Keller Williams
  • Nick Bailey, President and CEO, RE/MAX LLC
  • Josh Harley, Founder and CEO, Fathom Holdings
  • Tracey Velt, Editorial DIrector, RealTrends
02 Regulatory Super Session

Speakers:

  • Faith Schwartz, CEO and Founder, Housing Finance Strategies
  • Julienne Joseph, Deputy Assistant, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s, Federal Housing Administration
  • Alexia Smokler, Director, Fair Housing Policy & Programs, National Association of REALTORS
  • Jessica Russell, Senior Program Manager, Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection
03 The Future of Title

Speakers:

  • Pat Stone, Chairman & CEO, Williston Financial Group
  • Heather Siegel, Account Director, Qualia
  • Marcus Hunt, Co-Founder & Attorney, South Oak Title and Title Success Solutions
  • Rachel Luna, Agency Development Manager, Patriot Title Co.
Wednesday

00 Fireside Chat with Sandra Thomspon

Speakers:

  • Sandra Thompson, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency
  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media
01 CEO Playbooks: Dave Savage

Speakers:

  • Dave Savage, Chief Innovation Officer, Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang
02 CEO Playbooks: Ashley Bowers

Speakers:

  • Ashley Bowers, President, HomeSmart
03 CEO Playbooks: Diane Tomb

Speakers:

  • Diane Tomb, Chief Executive Officer, American Land Title Association (ALTA)
04 Reaching Homebuyers in a Purchase Market

Speakers:

  • Dan Catinella, Chief Lending Officer, Total Expert
  • Kristin Messerli, VP Strategy, Experience.com
  • Jodi Hall, PRESIDENT & COO, Nationwide Mortgage Bankers & Americasa
  • Montell Watson, Director of Diversity Lending & Strategic Partnerships, Movement Mortgage
05 Housing Market Super Session

Speakers:

  • Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire
  • Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS
  • Matt Graham, Founder and CEO, MBS Live
  • Selma Hepp, Executive Research & Insights; Interim Lead of the Office of the Chief Economist, CoreLogic
06 Appraisal modernization: What’s the endgame?

Speakers:

  • John Liss, Founder, True Footage
  • Joni Pilgrim, CEO and Co-Founder, Nationwide Appraisal Network (NAN)
  • Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management
  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media
HousingWire Annual: The Remix Demos

00 HWA The Remix: Qualia

Presented by:

  • Heather Siegel, Lender Account Director, Qualia
01 HWA The Remix: DocMagic

Presented by:

  • Leah Sommerville, Senior Account Executive, DocMagic
02 HWA The Remix: Westwood Insurance Agency

Presented by:

  • Tom Kriby, VP, Client Development and Partnerships, Westwood Insurance Agency
03 HWA The Remix: Argyle

Presented by:

  • Connor Hendershot, Director, Mortgage & Banking Solutions, Argyle
04 HWA The Remix: Evocalize

Presented by:

  • Matthew Marx, CEO, Evocalize
Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

1200x675_On_Demand_Display_Ad-05
