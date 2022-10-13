HousingWire Annual Remix Demo Day: Qualia

Connect
Qualia Connect enables mortgage lenders to deliver on-time, error-free, and predictable closings by plugging them directly into the Settlement Ecosystem. With Connect, mortgage lenders gain visibility and control by staying in sync, standardizing, and automating their workflows with any Title company.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Gain control and visibility by plugging directly into the settlement ecosystem
#2
Stay in sync with all your title companies with real-time statuses
#3
Keep your business and borrowers safe by operating within secure infrastructure