RON's competitive advantage in today's housing market
Mortgage production will fall 9% in 2023: MBA forecast
Innovative Solutions to the Home Affordability Crisis with Ed Messman and Clayton Collins
Replacing the FICO credit score model
The Logic of Emotion: How to Make Inaction Impossible

You may have noticed a problem with the age-old “problem/solution” formula for driving action from your messages and marketing: it doesn’t always work! That’s a big issue when your job, and maybe even your business, depends on your content converting customers and clients. Unfortunately, presenting only the audience’s problem and your solution misses an important fact about them: your audiences aren’t rational decision-makers, they’re rationaliZING decision-makers.

They tell themselves stories to justify what they do. That means your content needs more than just a problem and a solution, it needs to create a moment of truth in your audience’s mind—a realization that makes inaction impossible. In this keynote, learn to use a simple structure that creates both the logical and emotional change you need for content that creates long-term change.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

  • Tamsen Webster, Speaker & Author, Keynote

