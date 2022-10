Mary Ann McGarry talks to Sarah Wheeler about the importance of confidence, creating value, and taking on challenges in this Fireside chat. McGarry also talks about the current market and the importance of optimism in the current market.

Panelist:

Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media

Mary Ann McGarry, Chief Executive Officer, Director, Guild Holdings Company

