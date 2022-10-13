HW Media
HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2022
HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2022
Demo Day

HousingWire Annual Remix Demo Day: DocMagic

AutoPrep™

AutoPrep™ transforms any document or PDF into a fully e-enabled document in seconds. Using AI, OCR, and machine learning technologies to scan and parse documents, AutoPrep locates signature and notary regions and electronically tags them for eClosing. As a result, lenders can use documents from virtually any document provider with DocMagic’s eClosing platform.

Product Fast Facts

#1

AutoPrep allows you to ingest any document or entire document package for eClosing… making it possible to eSign (and even eNotarize) anything!

#2

AutoPrep converts any document set into e-enabled documents within just 10 seconds by leveraging OCR and AI technology.

#3

AutoPrep automatically detects each signature location, applies the essential eTag metadata, and assigns the appropriate participant to each eSign location.

