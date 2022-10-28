HW Media
Mortgage

1+1=3 The Marketing Strategy of M&A

We’ve assembled a powerhouse panel of marketers who have walked the path many in the industry may find themselves on to share their experience of developing and executing a marketing strategy after a merger or acquisition. This is a discussion among marketers for marketers about the key things you should consider, will have to overcome and seek guidance on to successfully brand a newly combined company.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

  • Jim Jumpe, SVP, Arch MI
  • Bijoy John, SVP of Marketing, NewRez
  • Karen Starns, Chief Marketing Officer, OJO
  • Christy Mindell, Executive Vice President, Marketing Champions Funding LLC

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

