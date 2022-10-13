HousingWire Annual Remix Demo Day: Westwood Insurance

Westwood Insurance Agency’s Customer & Lender Portals
Westwood Insurance Agency facilitates seamless home closings by connecting lenders, homebuyers and insurance companies through digital portals and click-to-bind technology. Westwood’s platform provides a fast and easy insurance buying process for borrowers, and a more transparent process for lenders. It all adds up to happier customers and more on-time closings.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Provides borrowers an up-front, white-labeled homeowners insurance quote and an easy, online buying experience
#2
Online lender portal to view borrowers’ insurance quotes, prequalify customers and calculate DTI ratios, request evidence of insurance, and process closing date changes
#3
Seamlessly integrates with any loan origination system