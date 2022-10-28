Reaching Homebuyers in a Purchase Market

With the decline in refis, lenders are focused on finding, engaging and winning homebuyers. This session will feature experts on consumer journeys, customer acquisition and growing referral relationships.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

Dan Catinella, Chief Lending Officer, Total Expert

Kristin Messerli, VP Strategy, Experience.com

Jodi Hall, PRESIDENT & COO, Nationwide Mortgage Bankers & Americasa

Montell Watson, Director of Diversity Lending & Strategic Partnerships, Movement Mortgage

Sponsored by: