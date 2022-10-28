CEO Playbooks: Diane Tomb

Think of our CEO Playbook rounds as an inside look at the plays from some of the greatest housing leaders of all time. In these 15-minute, lightning-round speeches, you’ll hear about cycle highs, cycle lows and everything in between. It’s the hard work and collaboration in the middle that opens doors for partnerships, joint ventures, M&A activity, attracting executive talent and other collaborative opportunities.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

Diane Tomb, Chief Executive Officer, American Land Title Association (ALTA)

Sponsored by: