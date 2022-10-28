Building the Amazon of Real Estate

The emerging real estate brokerage model includes more than just mortgage, title and insurance. To compete, many brokerages are expanding to concierge services, iBuying, innovative financial offerings, home repair and more. That creates challenges from training agents to marketing to consumers. Join real estate CEOs from RE/MAX, Keller Williams and Fathom Realty to discuss:

How they are streamlining ancillary services Why some are moving away from in-house tech platforms What they are doing to meet the needs of agents in the market shift.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

Marc King, President, Keller Williams

Nick Bailey, President and CEO, RE/MAX LLC

Josh Harley, Founder and CEO, Fathom Holdings

Tracey Velt, Editorial DIrector, RealTrends

Sponsored by: