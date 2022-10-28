HW Media
RON’s competitive advantage in today’s housing market
Mortgage production will fall 9% in 2023: MBA forecast
Innovative Solutions to the Home Affordability Crisis with Ed Messman and Clayton Collins
Replacing the FICO credit score model
Appraisal Modernization: What’s the endgame?

The property valuation process has gone through a whirlwind of changes over the last few years. Federal guidelines have shifted and lenders now have more options than ever, but what’s the endgame? Our experts will discuss hybrid and desktop appraisals, new technologies and where it all leaves the appraiser. We’ll cover:

  1. Desktop and hybrid appraisals
  2. New technologies
  3. The tech that appraisers will actually adopt
  4. The role of appraisers versus other information-gatherers

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

  • John Liss, Founder, True Footage
  • Joni Pilgrim, CEO and Co-Founder, Nationwide Appraisal Network (NAN)
  • Mark Walser, President, Incenter Appraisal Management
  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media

