[Wo]mentorship: How to Find and Maintain One

This panel will explore the power of mentorship and allies among women within lending and real estate and the benefits that these relationships can have for both junior-level and executive women in the industry. How can this relationship help support emerging leaders and balance out a male-driven industry? In what ways can those in the industry help to create an environment that sets women up for success and allows for a sustainable, long-term career?
Panelist:
- Debbie Hoffman, Managing Associate, General Counsel, Western Union
- Laura Escobar, President, Lennar Mortgage
- Kim Lanham, Senior Vice President Marketing, Public Relations, Client Services, Digital Risk
- Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HW Media
