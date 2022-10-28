Ryan Serhant Keynote

The Key to Massive Growth: The real work of sales isn’t just closing deals, it’s finding leads. Today’s market requires you to seize opportunities, transform great ideas into reality and grow your network. Ryan shares his tactics for the art of the follow-up, performing an energy audit and scheduling growth work to thrive in any market.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

Ryan Serhant, CEO, broker and founder of SERHANT

Sponsored by: