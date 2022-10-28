Housing Market Super Session

This super session will feature an all-star panel to synthesize macroeconomic data and housing trends to deliver a housing market forecast for the next year and beyond. We’ll also include what to expect for mortgage rates, inventory, homebuilding, home prices and more. We’ll discuss:
- How long will the housing recession last?
- Will mortgage rates go higher or lower in Q4?
- Housing inventory and Home prices.
To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.
Panelist:
- Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire
- Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS
- Matt Graham, Founder and CEO, MBS Live
- Selma Hepp, Executive Research & Insights; Interim Lead of the Office of the Chief Economist, CoreLogic
