Housing Market Super Session

This super session will feature an all-star panel to synthesize macroeconomic data and housing trends to deliver a housing market forecast for the next year and beyond. We’ll also include what to expect for mortgage rates, inventory, homebuilding, home prices and more. We’ll discuss:

How long will the housing recession last? Will mortgage rates go higher or lower in Q4? Housing inventory and Home prices.

Watch the full session below.

Panelist:

Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Matt Graham, Founder and CEO, MBS Live

Selma Hepp, Executive Research & Insights; Interim Lead of the Office of the Chief Economist, CoreLogic

Sponsored by: